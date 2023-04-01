Zendaya Stuns In Blue Sari With BF Tom Holland At Mumbai Gala: Photos

Tom Holland, 26, and Zendaya, 26, turned heads on Apr. 1, when they showed up to the Mumbai Gala over the weekend. The actor and actress, who are dating, posed separately on the carpet of the event and looked incredible. He wore a classic black and white tuxedo while she rocked a sparkly blue and fold saree with a floral design.

In addition to showing off her epic outfit, Zendaya had her long hair tied back into a low bun and added natural-looking makeup to her look. She also accessorized with bracelets and earrings. Tom topped off his look with black shoes that went perfectly with his outfit.

In addition to Tom and Zendaya, newly retired fashion designer, Law Roach was there. Law is known for his work with Zendaya and the two posed on the carpet as he showed off a black outfit that included multi-colored florals on it. The memorable moment seemed to prove their rumored feud, which made headlines following his retirement announcement on Wednesday, is not at all true. Law also denied the feud in recent tweets that read, “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.”

Tom and Zendaya’s appearance with Law at the gala comes after the boyfriend and girlfriend made headlines for arriving in Mumbai just one day ago. They were photographed at the Mumbai airport and wore casual attire as they made their way to the location they were staying at. She wore a black hoodie and white top as she sported glasses and no makeup, and he wore a black jacket over a peach top, blue pants, and a white baseball cap.

Before making their mark in Mumbai, the couple spent some time in London, England. They adorably held hands while enjoying a coffee date in the popular city, and also grabbed some groceries. The talented stars both appeared to be relaxed as they smiled and chatted during the outing.