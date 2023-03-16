Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands On London Coffee Date: Photos

Amid Zendaya & her stylist's rumored feud, she & her beau, Tom Holland, stepped out for a cup of joe while grabbing groceries in London on Mar. 15.

March 16, 2023
Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars and real-life couple Zendaya, 26, and Tom Holland, 26, were spotted on an adorable afternoon coffee and grocery date in London on Mar. 15 (see PHOTOS HERE). During the outing, the brunette beauty rocked a casual, yet chic, ensemble that featured a black zip-up bomber jacket, oversized jeans, and black utility boots. She appeared to have seemingly short wet tresses, which she opted to part down the middle. In addition, the Euphoria star rocked a seemingly makeup-free face with black nail polish being her only accessory.

The Hollywood hunk, for his part, also rocked a casual look alongside his stunning leading lady. Tom paired a grey hoodie with brown pants, multi-colored sneakers, and a backward baseball cap. The two carried cups of coffee, Zendaya opted for iced while the UK native chose a hot beverage. While they did their grocery shopping at Waitrose & Partners in the UK, they held hands and appeared to be nothing but smiles during the chilly afternoon. The power couple has been romantically linked since they were first spotted kissing in July 2021.

Earlier this week, Zendaya decided to skip the prestigious Oscars ceremony on Mar. 12, however, her stylist Law Roach, 44, created some amazing looks that evening. The Disney Channel alum’s outing with Tom also comes amid Law’s clapback regarding a rumored feud between him and Z following his retirement announcement on Wednesday. “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!”, his first tweet stated. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” Law continued in the next post.

The celebrity stylist concluded the Twitter thread by sharing a gif of two children playing together with the words “Me & U Must Neva Part,” over it. He captioned the gif by declaring, “Literally me and zendaya….” The 44-year-old’s tweets come in defense of his relationship with Zendaya, as many people online speculated that his retirement announcement had something to do with her. Z and Law have worked together countless times, including her most recent look at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26.

Law’s retirement was declared via his official Instagram, the same day that Zendaya and Tom were in London. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” Law’s captioned the post. “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.” One of the most loved looks that he did for her was her 2022 Emmy Awards black ballgown, which she notably wore upon accepting an award that night. Zendaya has yet to publicly address the drama at the time of publication.

