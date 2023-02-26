Zendaya Dazzles In Strapless Pink Gown & Stunning Jewels At SAG Awards

Zendaya always slays. The Euphoria star made a grand entrance on the carpet at the SAG Awards on February 26. Zendaya stunned in a strapless satin dress adorned with roses on the skirt.

Zendaya’s bob was styled in loose, Old Hollywood waves. She made quite the statement with her gorgeous necklace. The actress wore a diamond necklace with three massive gemstones that sparkled no matter which way she turned.

This marks Zendaya’s second awards show of the new year. The day before the SAG Awards, Zendaya attended the NAACP Image Awards. She walked the red carpet in a plunging black and neon green gown and then changed into a white cutout bra top and skirt for the show.

Despite winning the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes, the actress was unable to attend the ceremony due to scheduling. Zendaya took to Instagram after her awards show to share her appreciation.

“To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply,” she began. “Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you.”

Zendaya has been staying booked and busy over the last year. She has wrapped two movies that will be coming out in 2023. Zendaya is reuniting with Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet in the highly-anticipated sequel and will be joined by Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Zendaya’s teaming up with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in Luca Guadagnino’s next film, Challengers.

The actress is gearing up to start filming the third season of Euphoria. Zendaya’s co-star, Maude Apatow, recently revealed to Vogue that filming wouldn’t start until the latter of 2023. The wait for Euphoria season 3 just got a little longer. At least we’ll have plenty of Zendaya content to hold us over until the show’s return!