Zendaya Channels Old Hollywood Glam In Strapless Black Gown At The 2022 Emmys

Zendaya has arrived, everyone! The 'Euphoria' star was a vision in a strapless black gown on the Emmys carpet.

By:
September 12, 2022 7:43PM EDT
Zendaya
View gallery
Zendaya arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Selena Gomez arrives at the Drybar touch up station at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Drybar at the 74th Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Zendaya 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022 Wearing Valentino, Jewellery by Bulgari
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zendaya always comes to slay, and she never disappoints. The 26-year-old fashion icon totally won 2022 Emmys red carpet. The Emmy nominee showed up in a gorgeous black gown by Valentino.

Zendaya
Zendaya stunned in a strapless black gown at the 2022 Emmys. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

The strapless dress featured a small bow in the middle of the cinched waist. The gown was practical. too. Zendaya’s dress had pockets!

She also wore a stunning statement necklace by Bulgari. The white gold necklace had over 17 carats of diamonds, which she also paired with a diamond ring and diamond studs. Zendaya’s hair was full of volume and pulled up into a high pony, giving off major Old Hollywood vibes. The actress posted her look on Instagram before walking the carpet. “I’m on my way,” she captioned the post.

This marks Zendaya’s first in-person Emmys since 2019. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue in Euphoria season 2. She won this same award, her first acting Emmy, in 2020 and accepted the award from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She became the youngest woman to win a Primetime Emmy at just 24.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” she said during her virtual acceptance speech in 2020. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people.”

Zendaya
Zendaya blows a kiss to photographers on the Emmys carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

Euphoria is up for several additional Emmys this year, including Outstanding Drama Series. Zendaya’s co-star, Sydney Sweeney, is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya made a quick pitstop at the 2022 Emmys amid a hectic filming schedule. The actress just wrapped the tennis drama Challengers with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. She is currently filming Dune: Part Two in Budapest with Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh. Euphoria will return for season 3, but a filming schedule has yet to be revealed.

More From Our Partners

ad