Interview

Priyanka Chopra Admits She Was ‘Shocked’ By Nick Jonas’ Proposal Just 2 Months After Dating

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
AP
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas go sightseeing around London ahead of the Christmas holidays. The couple, who have been married for two years, wore face masks and stopped for a hot drink at a cafe. The Bollywood actress who is in town to film 'Text for You', looked positively glowing. The happy couple could be seen stopping for Nick to take some funny photos of Priyanka next to a Highway Maintenance van, presumably to have the words ‘High Maintenance’ behind her. The loved up pair could be seen walking along with Priyanka’s mother in tow, always a couple of yards behind them. Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, could be seen wearing Christmas colors, with Nick in a green beanie hat and green accented checked woolen overcoat, while Priyanka opted for a dark brown leather jacket with red and pink knitted top, beanie hat, and jeans. 09 Dec 2020 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720310_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Political News Editor

It had been just two months and three dates before Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra. Yes, the actress was absolutely ‘shocked’ when he popped the question, she revealed in an interview!

Fans were stunned when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘ whirlwind relationship culminated with a proposal after just two months of dating — and so was Priyanka! The Quantico star, 38, revealed in a new interview with Elle UK that she “didn’t expect the proposal at that point… It was two months! It was still a complete shock. [But] I relinquished control and I just went with it.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sizzle on the red carpet in gold and fringe at the Grammy Awards, 1/26/20 (AP)

Nick, 28, popped the question in 2018 in an incredibly romantic manner. The “Sucker” singer shut down an entire Tiffany & Co store in London, Sweet Home Alabama style, so he could pick out the perfect ring for his fiancée-to-be. Then, he whisked Priyanka away to Crete, where he asked her to marry him. The couple had met face-to-face just a year and a half earlier at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, though had been texting for awhile after Nick slid into her DMs!

“We were just sporadically meeting for about two years,” Priyanka told Elle UK. “We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter at Paris Fashion Week, 7/1/19 (AP)

Nick and Priyanka have now been married for nearly two blissful years. “It feels like so long but it also feels like a snap of a moment, too,” Priyanka said. “I can’t explain. It’s so weird… I feel like I don’t remember what life was before I met him.” She added that their marriage is just as unique as their courtship. Due to their busy schedules, the husband and wife only see each other every three weeks. “Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days,” the Baywatch star explained. “It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other”