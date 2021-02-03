Priyanka Chopra Admits She Was ‘Shocked’ By Nick Jonas’ Proposal Just 2 Months After Dating

It had been just two months and three dates before Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra. Yes, the actress was absolutely ‘shocked’ when he popped the question, she revealed in an interview!

Fans were stunned when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘ whirlwind relationship culminated with a proposal after just two months of dating — and so was Priyanka! The Quantico star, 38, revealed in a new interview with Elle UK that she “didn’t expect the proposal at that point… It was two months! It was still a complete shock. [But] I relinquished control and I just went with it.”

Nick, 28, popped the question in 2018 in an incredibly romantic manner. The “Sucker” singer shut down an entire Tiffany & Co store in London, Sweet Home Alabama style, so he could pick out the perfect ring for his fiancée-to-be. Then, he whisked Priyanka away to Crete, where he asked her to marry him. The couple had met face-to-face just a year and a half earlier at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, though had been texting for awhile after Nick slid into her DMs!

“We were just sporadically meeting for about two years,” Priyanka told Elle UK. “We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.”

Nick and Priyanka have now been married for nearly two blissful years. “It feels like so long but it also feels like a snap of a moment, too,” Priyanka said. “I can’t explain. It’s so weird… I feel like I don’t remember what life was before I met him.” She added that their marriage is just as unique as their courtship. Due to their busy schedules, the husband and wife only see each other every three weeks. “Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days,” the Baywatch star explained. “It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other”