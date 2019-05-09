Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: See Marriage License Application For Their $600 Las Vegas Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas wedding was budget-friendly, even for those who can’t afford Diplo to DJ at their nuptials. A document shows how much it costs to apply for marriage in Sin City.

Nope, you’re not in the “Year 3000” — Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, did indeed get married in that Las Vegas wedding that wasn’t too far off from the chapel scene in The Hangover. Diplo’s Instagram Story, which documented the whole affair, wasn’t a look into the future! Joe and Sophie’s affidavit for their marriage license application proved the wedding was legitimate, which HollywoodLife has obtained. The application was a steal, too, with a fee of $77. Joe and Sophie applied for the license at 10:14 a.m. on May 1 in Clark County, Nevada, which was just hours before they took the red carpet (and for Joe, the stage as well) at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Grand Garden Arena.

The wedding, which was hosted in the Chapel L’Amour in A Little White Wedding Chapel, was also kind to the newlyweds’ wallets. It rang in at $600, Elvis officiator included, which an employee at the chapel confirmed to HollywoodLife. An amazing deal, considering some of the other household names that have stood on the chapel’s altars — Britney Spears, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Frank Sinatra with Mia Farrow and Mel Gibson with Demi Moore, just to name a few.

Despite the humble wedding (ring pops were exchanged in lieu of wedding bands), celebrities like Khalid were in attendance. But Joe and Sophie’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, assured that we’ll be seeing nuptials on a more grand scale in the future. “They’re going to have this amazing, beautiful wedding obviously,” the Isn’t It Romantic star revealed in an interview with Access on May 9. Realizing she might’ve spilled the beans, Pri added, “S**t, was I not supposed to say that?” Well, it wouldn’t be confidential information — Joe had teased of a summer wedding in Europe (which he later confirmed to be in France) before he got hitched in Las Vegas. It’s unclear if those plans will still be followed through.

You may see Turner on the license application above, but Sophie is proud of her new last name. “Sophie feels it’s an honor to take Joe’s last name, she is so in love and giddy about being Mrs. Joe Jonas,” a source close to the Game of Thrones star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s all in with Joe and wants her new name to signify her new life with him. It’s not something she felt she had to do, she absolutely wanted this.”