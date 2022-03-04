See Pics

Joe Jonas Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, In Miami Amid Wife Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

The Mega Agency / BACKGRID
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas following the announcement that he and wife Sophie Turner are overjoyed and expecting their second baby together. Joe was spotted today having lunch with a friend before going to the airport in Miami with his daughter Willa Jonas.
Sophie Turner is pregnant with her second child, the "Game of Thrones" actress decided to hide said baby bump under a dark velour tracksuit while out with husband Joe Jonas for brunch in Los Angeles.
Sophie Turners shows off what could be a baby bump as she takes a walk with her hubby Joe Jonas. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Photo credit: P & P/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA828958_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 65 Photos.

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy.

Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.

Joe Jonas cradled baby Willa after his wife Sophie Turner’s second pregnancy was confirmed. (The Mega Agency / BACKGRID)

In the sweet new photos, Joe cradled baby Willa in one arm as he navigated the Miami airport. The star rocked a casual, comfortable look consisting of a white t-shirt, silver necklace, and embroidered “LA” cap. Willa, who faced away from the camera as she adorably held onto her dad’s t-shirt, wore a classic baby uniform of a comfy striped long sleeve and diaper. Willa’s brown hair is already beginning to fall into curly brown waves– paired with the news she’s about to become a big sister, it’s hard to believe the little Jonas has grown up so fast.

Joe rocked a casual look for his afternoon navigating the Miami airport with his baby daughter. (The Mega Agency / BACKGRID)

Joe and Sophie welcomed Willa in July of 2020, after a pregnancy Sophie herself never confirmed. Though it’s unclear whether Sophie will ever comment on her baby bump, she’s been far from shy about hiding it and has rocked crop tops and bikinis happily in the past few weeks.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Mar 2020
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

Though the duo is busy with Willa and now a new baby on the way, Sophie and Joe still managed to find time to have date nights to themselves. They shared a sweet date night out at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, where Sophie even rocked a t-shirt bearing Eminem‘s face to get in the spirit for his iconic halftime show performance. And days later, they were a vision in green, twinning on a romantic lunch date in LA.

No matter what, their new addition is sure to have some close cousins: just two months ago, Joe’s brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child by surrogate. Nick announced the news via Instagram, sharing “we are overjoyed.” Joe’s older brother Kevin Jonas is also a father, and shares daughters Alena and Valentina with longtime wife Danielle.