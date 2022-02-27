Sophie Turner Rocks Bikini On Miami Getaway With Joe Jonas – Photos

Sophie Turner again showed off her stomach while playing in the surf in Miami with Joe Jonas.

Baby buzz or not, a beach day calls for showing some skin! Amid speculation that she may be expecting her second child, Sophie Turner, 26, showed off her rounded stomach and toned figure while enjoying a Miami beach getaway with husband Joe Jonas,32. The couple is already parents to daughter Willa, 1. The sweet pair frolicked joyfully in the ocean in the new photos, which can be seen here.

For her day in the sun, Sophie chose to rock a boatneck pink gingham bikini and on-trend black rectangular shades. As she dipped up to her belly button in the surf with joe, she smiled and laughed while braving the waves, even shooting a thumbs up to someone off frame to show her satisfaction with the day out. Both Joe and Sophie also showed off their multiple tattoos, including a line drawing of a woman’s side profile visible on Sophie’s thigh.

Rumors have been swirling about Sophie’s pregnancy status since she first debuted signs of a bump in a fitted green dress while out to lunch with Joe and Willa. While expecting Willa, Sophie never officially confirmed her pregnancy with the media, meaning she very well may not announce it this time either. But as speculation continues to build, Sophie clearly hasn’t let it affect her lifestyle choices, her time with family, or what she wears, and is keeping her experience all her own.

Whether the couple is expecting a new addition or not, any baby would be lucky to have such in-love parents as Sophie and Joe. In celebration of Sophie’s birthday on Feb. 21st, Joe shared a short but sweet message dedicated to his wife of nearly three years. Sharing a silly photo of Sophie rocking sunglasses and scrunching up her face, he had only one word to describe the mother of his child: “Queen.”