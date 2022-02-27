See Pics

Sophie Turner Rocks Bikini On Miami Getaway With Joe Jonas – Photos

sophie turner joe jonas
P & P/ MEGA
Tori Spelling Tori Spelling and family at the beach in Malibu, Los Angeles, America - 30 May 2011
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski puts her baby bump on display in an Inamorata bikini as she enjoys a day on the beach with her hubby Sebastian Bear and a friend. The pregnant model enjoyed the California sunshine only days before Christmas. Emily kept warm with a Inamorata hoodie as the group walked around on the sand. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski puts her baby bump on display in an Inamorata bikini. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722252_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson shows off her huge baby bump in a neon yellow two-piece bikini while swimming in the pool with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and other friends at Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai, California on Saturday. Kate did some aqua aerobics in the pool for about a half hour before everyone went swimming together, ate brunch, drank, played games, and just relaxed by the pool for the entire afternoon Saturday. Kate and Danny spent the entire weekend their group of friends at the resort. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other and displayed a lot of PDA throughout the weekend. The two looked very much in love and excited with each other. They hung out at the pool, hit the spa, and ate mostly. Kate always seemed to be tending to her pregnancy cravings. Saturday night the expecting couple went to town and had dinner at a local restaurant. 28 Jul 2018 Pictured: Kate Hudson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA258058_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Eva Longoria sizzles in a string bikini on vacation in Greece View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

Sophie Turner again showed off her stomach while playing in the surf in Miami with Joe Jonas.

Baby buzz or not, a beach day calls for showing some skin! Amid speculation that she may be expecting her second child, Sophie Turner, 26, showed off her rounded stomach and toned figure while enjoying a Miami beach getaway with husband Joe Jonas,32. The couple is already parents to daughter Willa, 1. The sweet pair frolicked joyfully in the ocean in the new photos, which can be seen here.

For her day in the sun, Sophie chose to rock a boatneck pink gingham bikini and on-trend black rectangular shades. As she dipped up to her belly button in the surf with joe, she smiled and laughed while braving the waves, even shooting a thumbs up to someone off frame to show her satisfaction with the day out. Both Joe and Sophie also showed off their multiple tattoos, including a line drawing of a woman’s side profile visible on Sophie’s thigh.

sophie turner joe jonas
Sophie turner again sparked pregnancy rumors in new photos where she hit the beach with Joe Jonas. (MEGA)

Rumors have been swirling about Sophie’s pregnancy status since she first debuted signs of a bump in a fitted green dress while out to lunch with Joe and Willa. While expecting Willa, Sophie never officially confirmed her pregnancy with the media, meaning she very well may not announce it this time either. But as speculation continues to build, Sophie clearly hasn’t let it affect her lifestyle choices, her time with family, or what she wears, and is keeping her experience all her own.

Related Gallery

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner -- Photos Of The Gorgeous Couple

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - After a string of recent outings where fans and media began to speculate that Sophie Turner is pregnant with her second child, the "Game of Thrones" actress decided to hide said baby bump under a dark velour tracksuit while out with husband Joe Jonas for brunch in Los Angeles. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 17 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sophie Turners shows off what could be a baby bump as she takes a walk with her hubby Joe Jonas. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Photo credit: P & P/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA828958_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner look stylish as they enjoy lunch with friends at All Time restaurant. Sophie appears to have a baby bump - could the couple be expecting their second child? Pictured: Joe Jonas/Sophia Turner BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

sophie turner joe jonas
Sophie and Joe are already parents to daughter Willa, 1. (MEGA)

Whether the couple is expecting a new addition or not, any baby would be lucky to have such in-love parents as Sophie and Joe. In celebration of Sophie’s birthday on Feb. 21st, Joe shared a short but sweet message dedicated to his wife of nearly three years. Sharing a silly photo of Sophie rocking sunglasses and scrunching up her face, he had only one word to describe the mother of his child: “Queen.”