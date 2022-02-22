See Pic

Joe Jonas Wishes Wife Sophie Turner A Happy 26th Birthday With Cute Candid Photo

Joe Jonas is wishing his wife a happy 26th birthday in the cutest way possible. See the sweet candid photo here!

Joe Jonas posted an adorable tribute to his wife, Sophie Turner, for her birthday: a candid photo in bed! The “Leave Before You Love Me” singer, 32, shared the sweet shot to his Instagram stories on Monday evening for the Game of Thrones star’s 26th birthday, showing her casually laying in bed and smirking beneath gold-lensed sunglasses. The actress wore her signature red locks up in a casual ponytail as Joe wrote, “Happy birthday my love” over the pic, making sure to add a heart-eyed emoji to show how much he adores his wife dressed up or dressed down.

In addition to their cozy birthday shenanigans, the couple, who share 19-month-old daughter Willa, were spotted walking outside in Los Angeles recently as they went to a nearby restaurant for a bite to eat. Sophie went makeup-free for the occasion and rocked a dark blue tracksuit, white sneakers, and a New York Yankees baseball cap that covered the top of her gorgeous red hair for the afternoon outing. Meanwhile, Joe wore a colorful printed jacket and a blue hat from Rhude Designs, as well as a pair of brown pants, white sneakers, stylish sunglasses and a luxury watch.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner in Los Angeles on Feb. 17 (Photo: BACKGRID)

The two lovebirds have been out and about quite a bit lately, celebrating their love! A few days before the LA outing, they spent some time on their own to attend the Super Bowl together along with a long list of celebrities who got to see the Rams claim victory at the SoFi Stadium.

On other occasions, the famous couple are usually spotted together with their daughter around town. Willa will be turning 2 years old this summer, so it’s likely Sophie and Joe will throw a major celebration for their baby girl! They confirmed Willa’s birth in a statement to  HollywoodLife, reading, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” They welcomed Willa into the world just a year after they got married in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.