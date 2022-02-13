Sophie Turner Wears Eminem Shirt On Date Night With Joe Jonas At The Super Bowl

Sophie Turner proved she’s a true Slim Shady super fan, rocking an Eminem sweatshirt as she arrived at Super Bowl LVI with hubby Joe Jonas.

They say “wear your colors on your chest,” and Sophie Turner did just that at Super Bowl LVI, if who she wanted to rep was one of this year’s iconic halftime show performers. Sophie arrived at the big game alongside husband Joe Jonas rocking a T-shirt with Eminem‘s face on it. She topped the look off with a styling gold chain with a lock pendant and patchwork pants for her date night at the big game.

Sophie and Joe, who share daughter Willa, 1, opted for cool, casual comfort for the big game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The duo linked arms and rocked matching black KN95 masks as they entered the venue, with Joe opting to wear a bright red cropped jacket, carpenter jeans, and sneakers. The pair arrived at the event alongside friend Jonathan Cheban.

Though the new parents chose to have an adults-only evening at the Super Bowl, they’ve been spending plenty of time with their baby girl this month. Earlier this month, the outdoorsy bunch were spotted on a family hike in LA, as well as enjoying a casual lunch out. The two first welcomed Willa in 2020, and Sophie even got tattoos of a “W” and “J” representing Willa and Joe’s initials.

As an Eminem fan, Sophie likely wasn’t disappointed by the artist’s big moment at the iconic half-time show. Performing classic hits like “Lose Yourself,” Eminem laid it all out on stage alongside fellow performers Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre. In a notable statement, Eminem even took a knee in a nod to Colin Kaepernick after he finished “Lose Yourself,” as Dr. Dre accompanied him on piano. In a pre-show interview, Eminem shared that he found performing at the Super Bowl “nerve-wracking.” Nerves aside, Eminem brought the house down the best way he knows how; and true fans like Sophie were cheering him on all the way.