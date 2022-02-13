Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends.

Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.

Willa, wearing a t-shirt style jumper and sneakers, was beaming as she looked all around and took in the scenery! Meanwhile, Joe was also dressed for the warm weather in cargo pants and a white t-shirt that read “MIT” with the word “Has Beens” and a chili pepper. He channeled the ’70s with a red hat and red accented shoes, along with a nostalgic pair of aviator sunglasses. The doting dad he is, Joe also hung onto a black diaper bag filled with Willa’s baby essentials (including an attached bunny toy) while Sophie tended to their daughter.

The actress and “Cake By The Ocean” singer tied the knot with a week long South of France affair on June 29, 2019. Almost exactly a year later, the young couple welcomed their first baby in July 2020. Sophie never publicly confirmed her pregnancy, however, proudly embraced her growing baby bump over the months — later taking to social media to share never-before-seen photos of herself while she was expecting.

Joe and Sophie have been fairly private about their life at home with Willa, although the Jonas Brother singer did acknowledge a then newborn Willa in a May 2021 interview with Gayle King. After describing his daughter as “gorgeous” on CBS This Morning, he joked that “naps are nice. All around.” He also reflected on what it was like becoming a first time dad during the COVID-19 pandemic which allowed him to slow down from his usual hectic usual.

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful,” Joe also said at the time.