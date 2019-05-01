Jonas Brothers Perform Epic Mashup Of ‘Sucker,’ ‘Jealous’ & ‘Cake By The Ocean’ At The 2019 BBMAs

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever! Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas just nailed their first joint awards show performance in a decade at the 2019 BBMAs.

We’re a sucker for this performance! Two months after reuniting, the Jonas Brothers hit up the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for their first televised awards show performance in 10 years. NBD. Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas took the stage at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 for an epic rendition of their No. 1 smash hit “Sucker.”

But before they got to their new hit, Nick started burnin’ up the stage solo with his own hit song “Jealous. Joe then jumped onstage and joined in before they transitioned into “Cake By The Ocean” from the band Joe fronts, DNCE. While playing the guitar as Joe sang, Nick stole a kiss from Priyanka Chopra as he passed by her, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in the audience.

Ahead of the show, the siblings took to the red carpet in funky Missoni suits. Joe opted for a blue and brown striped suit over a navy and pale blue t-shirt and paired it with black shoes. Nick sported a colorful plaid suit with a black and khaki t-shirt and blue suede shoes. Then there was Kevin who rounded out the looks with a brown and white striped suit set and black suede shoes.

The @JonasBrothers are BACK and they just delivered an explosive #BBMAs performance 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4sKXHiDcMK — billboard (@billboard) May 2, 2019

The guys walked the carpet together and were then joined by Nick’s wife Priyanka, Kevin’s wife Danielle, and Joe’s fiancée Sophie who is also set to present during the show. The group was spotted bopping along during host Kelly Clarkson‘s opening monologue, which ended up being a mashup of popular songs by artists attending the show.

But the Jonas Brothers aren’t the only performers of the night. Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie opened the show with a performance of Taylor’s single “ME!” Halsey also took the stage to perform her hit “Without Me” before having BTS join her onstage for their track “Boy With Luv.” Khalid, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Dan + Shay, and Tori Kelly all got time onstage as well.