Sophie Turner Bares Her Stomach In Crop Top While Out With Joe Jonas & Daughter Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner Bares Her Stomach In Crop Top While Out With Joe Jonas & Daughter Willa, 1

Sophie Turner looked amazing on Feb. 14, when she went for a Valentine’s Day stroll with husband Joe Jonas and their daughter, Willa.

It was a warm Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles on Feb. 14 — so warm, in fact, that Sophie Turner, 25, wore a crop top for a leisurely stroll with her husband, Joe Jonas, 32, and their daughter, Willa, 1, on Monday afternoon.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the happily married duo took their walk around the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. And as Joe held Willa in his arms affectionately, the Game Of Thrones star walked by his side and put her hand on her stomach. She paired her sheer white sleeveless crop top with brown sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt that she removed and tied around her waist halfway through the walk.

Sophie also had her red hair styled straight with a middle part, and she flashed a smile throughout most of the family’s stroll. She also finished her look with a set of leather slippers. Joe also rocked a casual outfit consisting of a white T-shirt with baggy ripped jeans, and a thin navy jacket. His shaggy hair was swept back and he accessorized his look with a set of blue-tinted reflective sunglasses.

And we can’t forget about little Willa. She also looked super cute in a white shirt with leopard-print pants and matching patterned Vans sneakers. Isn’t that adorable?

Joe and Sophie were most recently spotted at the Super Bowl in nearby Inglewood on Sunday, Feb. 13, alongside Kim Kardashian‘s good friend Jonathan Cheban. The Los Angeles Rams ended up winning the game, so it looks like Sophie and Joe went out and celebrated both the big win and Valentine’s Day with a cute walk outside with their daughter. And we wouldn’t want it any other way.

 