Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Twin In Matching Green Outfits On Lunch Date In LA — Photos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner proved that couples who twin together stay together as they rocked matching green outfits for lunch at LA restaurant All Time.

Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 25, proved that green is the new black as they twinned in color-coordinated outfits. The new parents flourished as they walked side-by-side, heading to a lunch date in LA on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Game of Thrones actress rocked a knit lime green dress with buttons while the Jonas Brother matched her with a pink and green cardigan and tan pants.

They donned sunglasses to combat the sunny LA weather as they headed to All Time restaurant for lunch. After their lunch date, they stopped by a few stores to go shopping and run some errands. The couple got to enjoy some time to themselves as they’re usually spotted with 17-month-old Willa in tow.

The “Cake By The Ocean” singer and actress also had some time on their own to attend the Super Bowl together along with a long list of celebrities who got to see the Rams claim victory at the SoFi Stadium. The Staircase actress showed her support for Super Bowl performer Eminem by rocking one of his shirts and funky multi-colored pants while the singer showed up in a red jacket and black pants.

Otherwise, the mom and dad usually are spotted with Willa at hand when running errands or walking about town. The trio was recently spotted going on an adorable nature walk in LA. Joe held their baby on his back with a backpack carrier as he kept it casual in a black set of sweats. Once again, Sophie was on the same page as she rocked a beige pair of sweats and kept a blankie close by for Willa.

Joe and Sophie welcomed Willa into the world in July 2020. They confirmed Willa’s birth in a statement to HollywoodLife, reading, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” Their little one came just a little over a year after their secret wedding in Las Vegas. The hushed affair went down in May 2019 and they even had an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding.