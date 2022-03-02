Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby together, according to multiple reports, so Willa will be getting a little baby brother or sister!

Sophie Turner, 25, is pregnant! Us Weekly has confirmed that she and husband Joe Jonas, 32, are expecting their second bundle of joy, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. HollywoodLife reached out to both Sophie and Joe’s reps for comment on these reports, but we have not yet received responses. In Touch was first to report the news.

Sophie and Joe welcomed their first daughter, Willa, into the world on July 22, 2020. They confirmed Willa’s birth in a statement to HollywoodLife, reading, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” News of their pregnancy first broke in February 2020 and prior to that had tried to keep the pregnancy low-key as the Game of Thrones actress wore clothes that strategically hid her bump.

The now-17-month-year-old is growing bigger day by day and mom and dad are making sure to treasure every moment. Most recently, the trio was spotted out on a hike in Los Angeles. The “Cake By The Ocean” singer adorable held Willa on his back in a backpack carrier and beamed as she enjoyed a beautiful day in nature with her parents. The following weekend, they took Willa out to lunch. Sophie dressed up for the occasion with a skin-tight teal spaghetti strap dress as she cradled Willa in one arm.

The two lovebirds surprised everyone with their secret wedding in May 2019. They tied the knot just two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They had a classic Las Vegas elopement wedding with an Elvis impersonator as their officiant and all. They almost would’ve gotten away with their secret wedding if Diplo hadn’t posted footage of it on social media. Secret exposed and all, they’re still happily married and ready to become a family of four.