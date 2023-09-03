Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Heading for Divorce: Report

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly heading toward divorce after four years of marriage, multiple sources told TMZ.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, and Game of Thrones alum, 27, have reportedly been experiencing “serious problems” in their relationship for six months, a source told the outlet. Things have reportedly come to a head, and Joe has reportedly consulted with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles.

HollywoodLife reached out to Joe and Sophie’s reps for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Sophie last posted about Joe on Instagram in August when she attended the Jonas Brothers’ New York City Show at Yankee Stadium. A photo collage showed a snapshot of the Do Revenge actress kissing her husband’s hand as they walked backstage and a picture of her homemade bracelets that prominently featured Joe’s name.

Sophie and Joe got married in 2019 and share two kids — Willa, who was born in 2020, and a second daughter, born in 2022. They are notoriously private and have never publicly shared photos of their children.

“My daughter never asked for any of this,” Sophie previously told Elle UK in May 2022. “I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”

The X-Men Apocalypse actress spoke again about the privacy of their daughters after she accidentally posted and quickly deleted a video of Willa in May 2023.

“We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, explaining the mishap to her followers. “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake.”