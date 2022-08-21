Priyanka Chopra Snuggles Baby Malti, 7 Months, As She Describes ‘A Love Like No Other’: Photos

Priyanka Chopra looked relaxed and content as she kept her baby daughter close during the loving moment, which took place in Los Angeles, CA.

By:
August 21, 2022 5:58PM EDT
Priyanka Chopra
View gallery
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen leaving Catch LAPictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5333230 180822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive in
Image Credit: SplashNews

Priyanka Chopra, 40, proved she’s loving being a mom in her latest Instagram photos. The actress snuggled her baby daughter, Malti, close to her as she sat on what appeared to be a porch, in the epic snapshots. She wore a white button-down top and olive green bike shorts while the seven-month-old donned a white ruffled outfit with a headband and an ankle bracelet.

In one of the two pics, Malti’s little feet could be seen on Priyanka’s face, which made the doting mom laugh. “Love like no other ❤️,” the beauty captioned the sweet post. It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with love in the comments section. 

“Awwww,” one follower wrote while another shared that Priyanka’s “looking beautiful.” A third called the photos “so cute” and a fourth posted, “my heart.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and kissing emojis to show their full support of the new mother and daughter gems.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra welcomed her daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas in Jan. (SplashNews)

Before Priyanka warmed her followers’ hearts with her new photos, she got attention for being photographed in a stylish outfit as she headed to a meeting on Aug. 19. She wore a a low-cute white crop top under a short-sleeved green button-down top that was open and had her long hair pulled back into a ponytail. She also rocked wide leg jeans, white slip-on boots, and sunglasses as she carried what appeared to be a Prada bag.

When Priyanka’s not out and about by herself, she’s spending time with her husband Nick Jonas, who is also the father of little Malti. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a date night at Catch Steak in Los Angeles, CA, on Aug. 17. They showed off their love by holding hands and smiled to cameras while walking outside of the dining location. As always, they also wore fashionable outfits, including a peach crop top and long matching skirt with a slit for Priyanka, and a tan button-down short-sleeved top with black floral designs on it and dark pants for Nick.

More From Our Partners

ad