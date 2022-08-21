Priyanka Chopra Snuggles Baby Malti, 7 Months, As She Describes ‘A Love Like No Other’: Photos

Priyanka Chopra, 40, proved she’s loving being a mom in her latest Instagram photos. The actress snuggled her baby daughter, Malti, close to her as she sat on what appeared to be a porch, in the epic snapshots. She wore a white button-down top and olive green bike shorts while the seven-month-old donned a white ruffled outfit with a headband and an ankle bracelet.

In one of the two pics, Malti’s little feet could be seen on Priyanka’s face, which made the doting mom laugh. “Love like no other ❤️,” the beauty captioned the sweet post. It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with love in the comments section.

“Awwww,” one follower wrote while another shared that Priyanka’s “looking beautiful.” A third called the photos “so cute” and a fourth posted, “my heart.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and kissing emojis to show their full support of the new mother and daughter gems.

Before Priyanka warmed her followers’ hearts with her new photos, she got attention for being photographed in a stylish outfit as she headed to a meeting on Aug. 19. She wore a a low-cute white crop top under a short-sleeved green button-down top that was open and had her long hair pulled back into a ponytail. She also rocked wide leg jeans, white slip-on boots, and sunglasses as she carried what appeared to be a Prada bag.

When Priyanka’s not out and about by herself, she’s spending time with her husband Nick Jonas, who is also the father of little Malti. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a date night at Catch Steak in Los Angeles, CA, on Aug. 17. They showed off their love by holding hands and smiled to cameras while walking outside of the dining location. As always, they also wore fashionable outfits, including a peach crop top and long matching skirt with a slit for Priyanka, and a tan button-down short-sleeved top with black floral designs on it and dark pants for Nick.