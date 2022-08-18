Priyanka Chopra Wears Crop Top & Skirt While Holding Hands With Nick Jonas On Date Night

As parents to a 7-month-old, Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Nick Jonas, 29, don’t get out too often, which made the couple’s romantic date night on Wednesday, August 17 all the more special. The Quantico actress and the “Jealous” singer visited Catch Steak in Los Angeles without their baby girl Malti. The couple lovingly held hands while walking into the restaurant and they both looked absolutely gorgeous in their fancy dinner attire.

Priyanka stunned in an orange crop top and matching miniskirt. Her outfit showcased her sexy body, including her toned legs. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador also wore a pair of open-toed heels and carried a white handbag in her left hand. Nick looked handsome as ever in an open beige shirt over a white tank. He sported a pair of stylish brown pants with a black belt and a pair of black shoes. Priyanka and Nick looked so in love as they held hands and smiled while approaching Catch Steak LA for a romantic dinner.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate this past January. They’ve been pretty private about their new addition, though they did share a photo of Malti with her face covered by an emoji, in a family photo taken on the day she turned six-months-old. It was also Priyanka’s birthday celebration and the actress captioned the photo with a sweet message, where she called herself “a lucky girl” for getting to celebrate with Nick and their daughter.

Recently, HollywoodLife learned from multiple sources that Priyanka and Nick have already “discussed having more kids.” One source explained that the couple wants to give Malti a sibling, since they both grew up with big families. “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”

Another source previously told HL that Malti, who was born premature and spent 100 days in the NICU, has brought Priyanka and Nick so much closer. “Priyanka has fallen even more in love with Nick after seeing how sweet and gentle he is with their baby. He is everything in a father that she sees in her own dad which is so heartwarming,” the insider shared.