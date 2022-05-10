Nick Jonas ‘Melts’ Wife Priyanka Chopra’s Heart By ‘Singing Songs’ To Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have finally brought their baby daughter, Malti, home after an 100-day stay in the hospital following her premature birth in January. Luckily for baby Malti, her daddy is a singer, and, according to an EXCLUSIVE source, he’s been serenading her with tender tunes.

“Nick took his brother’s advice and started singing to her to calm her down and now it has become a big part of daddy and daughter bonding,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Nick’s found that it not only helps her sleep but can calm her down when she is fussy. As soon as she hears his voice, she just looks at him with big eyes and smiles.”

“It melts Priyanka’s heart to see this and Nick sings to her all the time – with or without guitar,” the source went on. “He will hold her and rock her back and forth and create little songs as he goes along. His family thinks that they might have another musician on their hands because she absolutely loves it.”

An additional insider close to the couple told HL how “blessed” Nick and Priyanka feel to have their baby girl “finally” at home. “It’s been quite a long road to get to this point and they can’t wait to see what’s next, but Priyanka couldn’t have imagined a more special Mother’s Day,” they shared.

“Even though they’ve been parents for a few months now, they still haven’t gotten to fully experience what parenthood is like to a newborn,” the insider continued. “They’re still in the process of adjusting to life as full-time parents, and they know they have a lot to learn. But Priyanka is adjusting to motherhood like a total pro and Nick is such a hands-on father already.”

The insider went on to say that the couple is just “looking forward to the next chapter” with their daughter at home and they “can’t wait to see how life unfolds in this next chapter.”

“However,” the source added, “just because their lives have changed in more ways than one, don’t expect Nick or Priyanka to slow down when it comes to their careers. They are continuing to work on current and upcoming projects.” We wish the new parents all the best and are happy baby Malti is safe and sound!