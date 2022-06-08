Emma Watson Enjoys Horseback Riding While Wearing Crop Top On Spain Vacation With Friends: Photo

Emma Watson has been vacationing in Spain and her latest outfit while horseback riding was our favorite. The 32-year-old was in Ibiza when she wore a plunging, burnt orange V-neck lace bralette with a pair of high-waisted cropped leggings.

Emma’s charcoal leggings were skintight and showed off her tiny waist and she accessorized with round black sunglasses, black leather boots, and a helmet.

Since arriving in Spain, Emma has already rocked a slew of fabulous outfits. Just the other day, Emma showed off her toned legs in a pair of loose, high-waisted tan Isabel Marant Kaloscoe Cargo Shorts. Tucked into her shorts, she wore a long-sleeve flowy white Isabel Marant Etoile Treya Tasseled Embroidered Cotton-Jacquard Blouse and accessorized with an Isabel Marant Merine Quilted Leather Bag and Isabel Marant Bobby Wedge Sneakers.

Aside from this look, she rocked a pair of cool, skintight black and white Zara Zebra Slit Leggings with a baggy white Wrangler T-shirt, a Prada Triangle Leather Shoulder Bag, and black Vans Old Skool Sneakers.

While we love it when Emma is dressed down, seeing her dressed to the nines on the red carpet is our favorite. She recently attended the British Vogue X Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party when she wore a plunging, sheer black lace Maida Vale Bodysuit tucked into black trousers with a matching blazer on top. She tied her look together with Prada Monolith Leather Boots and a Cartier Small Love Bracelet.

Another one of our favorite red carpet looks from Emma was at the British Academy Film Awards when she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging halterneck black bodice and a white tulle layered skirt that was short in the front and long in the back. She accessorized with a pair of Rene Caovilla Black Slingbacks in Velvet Chandelier and dazzling Tatiana Verstraeten jewels.