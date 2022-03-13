See Pics

Emma Watson Wears Plunging Black Dress With High Cut Front Tulle Skirt On BAFTA Red Carpet

Emma Watson
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
News Writer

The ‘Harry Potter’ vet looked like she had just stepped off runway, as she stole the spotlight in her fabulous frock!

It’s lovely to see actresses transform into the most iconic of fashionistas. Such is the case with Emma Watson! The 31-year-old Harry Potter star was the talk of the town at the 75th British Academy of Film Awards, which took place on Sunday (March 13) at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The British beauty dazzled in her fabulous number featuring a black plunging top and white tulle skirt.

Emma Watson
Emma Watson stunned at the BAFTAs in London in March 2022. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Daring to impress, Emma took a chance in her fetching frock with a high slit up the leg and it certainly paid off! The monochromatic ensemble was the perfect choice for the darling thespian, as she flashed her megawatt smile for the shutterbugs. With her trademark chestnut tresses styled long with a part in the middle, Emma let her fresh face take center stage. A dab of lipstick and a bit of rouge set off her awards gala look.

The British Academy of Film Awards recognizes the best and brightest in the motion picture arts. This year’s event, hosted by Rebel Wilson, returned with a live, black-tie ceremony after it was sidelined by the pandemic in 2021. The science fiction epic Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, led the amazing group of nominated films with a whopping 11 nods, followed by the Western period drama The Power of the Dog with eight.

Emma Watson 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 13 Mar 2022
Emma Watson Charles Finch X Chanel dinner, London, UK - 12 Mar 2022
Emma Watson
Emma Watson rocked a white tulle skirt with a high slit for the BAFTAs. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA)

The fabulous fete brought out the cream of the crop from Tinseltown dressed in their finest garbs. Along with Emma, Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitríona Balfe and a cavalcade of other stars wowed the crowd with their dazzling displays on the red carpet.

Emma Watson
Emma Watson looked adorable as she posed in her fabulous frock on a staircase at the BAFTAs. (Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for BAFTA)

On Saturday night, Emma was spotted at the Charles Finch X Chanel – The Night Before BAFTA Dinner at the Hertford Street Club in London, England. The starlet stole the spotlight once again, this time in a black and tan ensemble featuring a dazzling array of cutouts. She partied the night away alongside Sebastian StanWest Side Story actress Ariana DeBoseEuphoria stars Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow, and War & Peace actor James Norton.

 