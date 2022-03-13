Emma Watson Wears Plunging Black Dress With High Cut Front Tulle Skirt On BAFTA Red Carpet

The ‘Harry Potter’ vet looked like she had just stepped off runway, as she stole the spotlight in her fabulous frock!

It’s lovely to see actresses transform into the most iconic of fashionistas. Such is the case with Emma Watson! The 31-year-old Harry Potter star was the talk of the town at the 75th British Academy of Film Awards, which took place on Sunday (March 13) at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The British beauty dazzled in her fabulous number featuring a black plunging top and white tulle skirt.

Daring to impress, Emma took a chance in her fetching frock with a high slit up the leg and it certainly paid off! The monochromatic ensemble was the perfect choice for the darling thespian, as she flashed her megawatt smile for the shutterbugs. With her trademark chestnut tresses styled long with a part in the middle, Emma let her fresh face take center stage. A dab of lipstick and a bit of rouge set off her awards gala look.

The British Academy of Film Awards recognizes the best and brightest in the motion picture arts. This year’s event, hosted by Rebel Wilson, returned with a live, black-tie ceremony after it was sidelined by the pandemic in 2021. The science fiction epic Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, led the amazing group of nominated films with a whopping 11 nods, followed by the Western period drama The Power of the Dog with eight.

The fabulous fete brought out the cream of the crop from Tinseltown dressed in their finest garbs. Along with Emma, Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitríona Balfe and a cavalcade of other stars wowed the crowd with their dazzling displays on the red carpet.

On Saturday night, Emma was spotted at the Charles Finch X Chanel – The Night Before BAFTA Dinner at the Hertford Street Club in London, England. The starlet stole the spotlight once again, this time in a black and tan ensemble featuring a dazzling array of cutouts. She partied the night away alongside Sebastian Stan, West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, Euphoria stars Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow, and War & Peace actor James Norton.