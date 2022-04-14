Emma Watson & Tom Felton’s Relationship Through The Years: From First Crush To BFFs

Emma Watson and Tom Felton grew a close friendship after getting to know each other while making the ‘Harry Potter’ films over the years. Look back on their sweet moments together from beginning to present here.

Emma Watson, 31, and Tom Felton, 34, have been two of the closest friends in Hollywood in a relationship that started when they were very young. The actress and actor co-starred in the popular Harry Potter films over the years and went from apparently crushing on each other (at least she did!) to becoming “really good friends’ who even sometimes sparked dating rumors. As of 2022, they still often mention each other in interviews or share cute pics on social media, proving their bond is stronger than ever.

Check out how their friendship has progressed since their first time working together in the timeline below!

Emma & Tom work with each other in the first ‘Harry Potter’ film

Emma and Tom were first seen side by side in the 2001 film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first installment of the popular Harry Potter films. She took on the role of Hermione Granger while Tom took on the role of Draco Malfoy. On March 4, 2022, Tom took to his Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of the two of them, which can be seen above, taken around the same time the first film was made. They looked so young!

They start appearing at events together in 2002 & go on to filming the second ‘Harry Potter’ film

The young stars walked red carpets together at some notable events, such as a DVD release party for the first Harry Potter film in May 2002 and the London premiere of Scooby-Doo in July 2002.

Emma and Tom reprised their roles in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2003 and continued appearing on red carpets together for promo of the film. They also attended the Disney Channel Kids Awards in London that year and posed for smiling photos together.

Emma & Tom reprise their co-starring roles in the third, fourth, and fifth ‘Harry Potter’ films

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban came out in 2004, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire came out in 2005, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix came out in 2006. The two talented cuties continued appearing at the premieres and other special events together, including the New York premiere of the third installment in 2004.

Their ‘Harry Potter’ journey continues with the last three films of the series

Emma and Tom again co-starred in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1 in 2010, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2 in 2011. The duo continued their tradition of posing cozily at red carpet events for the films together.

Emma admits to once having ‘a huge crush’ on Tom

The beauty spilled the beans in a 2011 interview. “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” she told Seventeen about her time filming Harry Potter with the hunk. “He totally knows. We talked about it – we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

A ‘Harry Potter’ reunion & hints of a strong connection between them

Tom took to Instagram in 2018 to share a happy black and white pic of him, Emma, and their Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, standing and posing together. “School mates #hogwartsalumni,” he captioned the snapshot.

In Nov. 2019, Emma and Tom’s other Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint admitted he felt there was definitely a spark between them when they were filming together. “There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.”

Emma & Tom share some adorable pics and video of their hangouts in 2018 & 2019

Emma posted both a pic and video in 2018. In the pic, they were sitting on the sand at a beach together while posing and smiling for the camera, and in the video, they were having the time of their lives while riding a skateboard down the street together. “Tom’s @origin_series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999,” she captioned the post, helping to give Tom some promotion.

A year later, Tom mentioned Emma in an interview with Daily Mail. “It’s always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever,” he told the outlet about their friendship. “She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future.”

Tom then shared the photo above that showed him teaching Emma how to play guitar in Aug. 2019. “Quick learner x,” he wrote.

The pair later celebrated Christmas 2019 together. Emma posted another pic of them posing together during a holiday along with a few other Harry Potter stars. “Merry Christmas from us ,” she wrote alongside the pic, which can be seen above.

Tom comments on their friendship in 2021 & a 2022 HBO ‘Harry Potter’ special reveals more about their bond

“We are something, if that makes any sense as far as we’ve been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing,” Tom told Entertainment Tonight when asked about whether or not romance rumors were true.

In the HBO Max Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, more never known facts came up about the cast, including Emma and Tom. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom said at one point in the special.

Emma also explained the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with Tom. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she said. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.”

[I] “used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet,” she added. “It was #7 and if his number was on the call sheet it was an extra exciting day.”

Tom also gushed that he “became very protective over” Emma because he’s 3 years older and has “always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.”

“Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us,” Emma concluded in the special. “We just love each other. That’s all I can say about that.”