Breaking News

Emma Watson Reveals If Her Relationship With Tom Felton Has Ever Turned Romantic

Emma Watson Tom Felton
Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
(l-r) British Actors Rupert Grint Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe Appear On the Red Carpet at the World Premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince' by British Director David Yates in Leicester Square London Britain 07 July 2009 Harry Potter Movie Premiere - 07 Jul 2009
View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Emma Watson and Tom Felton both admitted that they’ve ‘always loved each other’ during the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ special, and Emma weighs in about whether or not she’s ever been in a romantic relationship with Tom.

Despite their Harry Potter characters being at odds, Emma Watson and Tom Felton have a close bond after spending so many years working together. During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, Emma and Tom open up about their love for each other. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom says.

Emma also explains the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with Tom. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she says. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.”

Emma Watson Tom Felton
Emma Watson and Tom Felton in 2011. (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Emma admits that she “used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was #7 and if his number was on the call sheet it was an extra exciting day.” Tom gushes that he “became very protective over” Emma because he’s 3 years older and has “always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.”

Related Gallery

Emma Watson Then & Now -- See Her Transformation

Photocall For 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' at the Berkeley Hotel Daniel Radcliffe Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Photocall For 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' at the Berkeley Hotel - 23 Aug 2000
J K ROWLING AND EMMA WATSON 'HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS' FILM PREMIERE, LONDON, BRITAIN - 03 NOV 2002
Emma Watson 'HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 23 MAY 2004

But has their relationship ever taken a romantic turn? “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other. That’s all I can say about that,” Emma reveals.

For Emma, she’s always felt that she could be “more vulnerable” with Tom than any other person. Tom calls their relationship a special “kinship.”

Emma Watson Tom Felton
Emma Watson and Tom Felton as Hermione and Draco. (Warner Bros/Everett Collection)

Emma and Tom met after they were cast as Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. They starred in all 8 movies together over a decade. They may be done filming the Harry Potter movies and have been for a decade, but their relationship is truly a bond that can never be broken. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming on HBO Max.