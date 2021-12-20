‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Trailer: See Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Tom Felton & More Reunite

Wizards, rejoice! The first trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ reunion dropped on December 20, giving us an inside glimpse at all the magic that’s in store during the special.

The holiday event of 2022 is kicking off right at the start of the new year. The first official trailer for Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released on December 15. From the footage in the trailer, it’s clear that this reunion is going to be full of laughter, smiles, and tears.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Emma Watson gushes in the trailer. There’s a sweet moment when Emma and co-star Tom Felton hug when they see each other for the reunion. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here,” Daniel Radcliffe admits.

Rupert Grint and Emma sit down for an emotional chat during the reunion, and Rupert says they’ll always have a “strong bond.” Later, he tells Emma and Daniel that they’re “family” and will “always be part of each other’s lives.” The reunion special will also feature appearances by Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and more.

Daniel, Emma, and Rupert will be joined by other beloved cast members across all 8 Harry Potter films. They’ll travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Potterheads will be blessed with in-depth interviews, cast conversations, and more during this epic reunion.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will help us ring in 2022. The retrospective will be released as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. The special will also debut on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of the Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone is the movie that started it all. The film was released in 2001 and made global superstars out of its young trio. Over the course of 8 films, the Harry Potter franchise has made over $1.2 billion at the box office. The final film in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, was released in 2011.