‘Harry Potter’ Reunion 1st Look: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Return To Hogwarts

Accio, nostalgia: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are back at Hogwarts in the first look photo from HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special.

Calling all Hogwarts alums: HBO Max released the first look photo for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts ahead of the reunion special’s Jan. 1, 2022 premiere. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint return to the Gryffindor common room in the spellbinding teaser shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“Like they never left,” HBO Max captioned the post.

The streamer announced in November that a retrospective special would be on the way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered in cinemas in November 2001. The special will feature new in-depth interviews and cast conversations about the making-of the beloved franchise.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus and other notable alums, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, will also appear in the special.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who recently came under fire for anti-trans comments, is not scheduled to appear in the anniversary special, but will reportedly be featured in some capacity via archival footage. The first look photo comes a few days after HBO released the first trailer on Dec. 5.

After HBO Max announced the special, Emma shared throwback photos featuring Daniel, Rupert, and more cast and crew on Instagram and reflected on her unwavering love for her character, Hermione Granger. “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time,” she wrote.

“I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know,” Emma continued. “I am proud not just of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path.”

The actress concluded, “Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.”