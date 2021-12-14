‘Harry Potter’ TV Shows: Reunion Special, Game Show, & All The Upcoming Project Details

The ‘Harry Potter’ franchise never dies. Here’s everything to know about the new and upcoming projects that are expanding the world of Hogwarts.

While the main Harry Potter films have come and gone, the magical franchise truly is just getting started. Author J.K. Rowling conceived the story of a young boy (that being Harry, of course) combating evil forces as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizadry in her seven fantasy novels, beginning with 1997’s Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone. The success of the books led to Warner Bros’ blockbuster film series that spanned from 2001 to 2011 and starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, alongside Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, and more.

Beyond the movies, the Harry Potter universe also includes the Fantastic Beasts spin-off prequel films, a Tony Award-winning play, and several television projects. Below, everything you need to know about the new and upcoming projects related to the Harry Potter franchise.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is a quiz competition that began airing on TBS and Cartoon Network on November 28. Actress Helen Mirren hosts the game show, which sees Harry Potter fans divided into teams and answering trivia questions about the Wizarding World. The teams are the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. The winners of the competition, which will be declared on the fourth and final episode airing on December 19, will earn a championship trophy and a grand prize package of special Harry Potter experiences.

Where to Watch

The first three episodes of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses have already aired and can be streamed on TBS.com and/or Cartoonnetwork.com. The finale will air on TBS and Cartoon Network on Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The four-part series will be available to stream on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

The Upcoming Harry Potter Retrospective

To celebrate 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, a reunion special will air on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max. The special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, will feature nearly the entire film franchise’s ensemble cast reminiscing on their time starring in the films. A first-look at the special showed Daniel, Rupert, and Emma together again in the Gryffindor common room. J.K., who recently came under fire for anti-trans comments, is not scheduled to appear in the anniversary special, but will reportedly be featured in some capacity via archival footage.

Where To Watch

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is available to stream on HBO Max beginning January 1, 2022. The special will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in Spring 2022 ahead of the theatrical debut of Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Harry Potter Live-Action Series

In January 2021, news broke that a Harry Potter live-action series is in early development at HBO Max. No writers or talent have been confirmed to be attached to the upcoming project, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Reports also noted that the franchise has “complicated rights issues,” due to NBCUniversal’s seven-year rights deal with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution that ends in April 2025. That deal allows for the Harry Potter films to be streamed on Peacock, as well as HBO Max. As of now, there’s no plans for Harry Potter to end up on Netflix.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Fantastic Beasts film series, written and produced by J.K., takes place before the events of the main Harry Potter flicks. The first film, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, was released in November 2016 and starred Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Johnny Depp, and more. It was followed by 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. A third film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will be out in theaters on April 15, 2022. Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, after his court battle with ex Amber Heard met its pique. There are two more Fantastic Beasts movies planned, as it’s been previously confirmed that the series will feature five films.

The Harry Potter universe also includes the 2016 British play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which follows Harry’s son, Albus Severus Potter, who is about to attend Hogwarts. The play premiered in London in July 2016, and then came to Broadway in New York in April 2018. It won six Tony Awards, including Best Play, in 2018. Forthcoming productions are planed for Broadway and Melbourne. Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, previously said he’d like to create a film adaption of The Cursed Child play, though no further plans have been confirmed to be set in motion.