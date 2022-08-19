Priyanka Chopra Rocks White Crop Top Heading To Lunch Meeting In LA: Photos

Priyanka Chopra was seen looking as fashionable and breezy as ever, as she stepped out for a lunch meeting in Los Angeles on Friday, August 19! The Quantico star, 40, turned heads in a stylishly casual ensemble, as she rocked a low-cut white crop top, along with an open, bright green button-down shirt. She paired the look with jeans and a pretty ponytail, and finished it with chunky slides, statement hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and what appeared to be a Prada bag. The fashionable actress looked energetic and casually glam as she smiled for photogs.

To say that Priyanka is having a good year would be an understatement. The former beauty queen welcomed 7-month-old baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate back in January, before hubby Nick Jonas, 29, threw his beautiful wife a massive 40th birthday destination celebration. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),” the Bollywood beauty captioned an Instagram gallery of the festivities on July 22.

“The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl,” she continued. “I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Even better, a source told HollywoodLife that the famous couple are already discussing expanding their family and giving baby Malti a sibling. “They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY in July. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when.”