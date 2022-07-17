Joe Jonas Posts Sweet Tribute To Wife Sophie Turner After Birth Of Baby No. 2: Watch

Joe Jonas, 32, showed off his appreciation for the romance he shares with wife Sophie Turner, 26, on July 15. The singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video that was a tribute to the actress, with whom he recently welcomed a second child, and showed off some of their most memorable moments, including their wedding night and what appeared to be her sitting down during a date at a restaurant. “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story,” Joe captioned the sweet post.

Once Joe shared the cute video, his fans were quick to respond with kind comments. “You’re so cute together,” one fan wrote while another congratulated them on being married for three years. A third wrote, “Okay y’all didn’t have to make me cry this hard on a Friday morning but okay” and a fourth called them “everyone’s favorite couple.”

Joe and Sophie’s life just seems to be getting better. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020 and now have a second baby girl, who was born earlier this month. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” their reps told People on July 14. Despite the announcement, the parents have been pretty private about their new daughter, which isn’t too surprising considering they tend to keep their personal life as close to them as possible.

Although they are private by choice, the family’s still sometimes photographed during public outings, giving fans glimpses of the memorable moments they spend together. One of the most recent outings was when both Joe and Sophie took Willa to an outdoor food market back in Apr. They had the tot in her stroller and walked beside each other while enjoying the warm weather.

Sophie also showed off her baby bump during both pregnancies when she would go for regular strolls with Joe near their home. She would wear either casual or fashionable outfits, depending on the occasion, and became quite an inspiration to other pregnant women looking for ideas on fashion during their nine months of pregnancy. A white cropped button-down shirt and ripped jeans was one of her most noticed outfits back in Mar.