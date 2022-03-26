See Pics

Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump In Cropped White Shirt While Twinning With Joe Jonas: Photos

Khrome / SplashNews.com
Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump in an open white shirt while enjoying a casual stroll with hubby Joe Jonas in LA.

If their fashion choices are any hint as to how they’ll handle a new baby, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem like they’re sure to be on exactly the same page. The husband-and-wife duo, who are currently expecting their second child together, adorably twinned in matching white shirts and casual pants during a recent daytime stroll in LA. In a cropped white button-down, Sophie showed off her growing baby bump as she stuck close to Joe on their relaxing walk.

Sophie Turner showed off her baby bump during a daytime stroll with Joe Jonas. (Khrome / SplashNews.com)

In the new photos, Sophie and Joe looked sweetly in step as they walked together in a sunny, lush LA neighborhood. Though they each showed off their own signature styles (hello, Joe’s patchwork arm tattoos and Depop-worthy crochet bucket hat), the couple also managed to match from head to toe. Each rocking white tops, low-rise pants, and white sneakers, the duo proved they’re a formidable (and stylish) unit.

Sophie and Joe stayed right in step as they enjoyed the sunshine, rocking matching white tops and athletic sneakers. (Khrome / SplashNews.com)

To avoid going too matchy-matchy, Joe and Sophie each added their own unique touches. Joe opted for khaki pants and low-top Adidas kicks, while Sophie chose ripped light-wash jeans and white Nike’s with sea-foam accents. Sophie’s growing baby bump got some sunshine in her cropped white button-down top, which she accessorized with on-trend rectangular sunglasses, a blue-and-gold duffel purse, and a blue Hydroflask water bottle.

Though she may be far more tight-lipped than fellow celebrity moms-to-be like Rihanna about her own pregnancy, and has yet to officially confirm she’s expecting, Sophie’s made no misses when it comes to styling her bump. Just days after People confirmed news of Sophie’s pregnancy, she rocked a stomach-covering leather dress and cropped velvet blazer to attend a Louis Vuitton show. The styling could have been interpreted as an attempt to conceal her pregnancy, but since then Sophie has proven she could care less what the media thinks of her outfits, her body, or her pregnancy journey. Choosing casual yet fashionable outfits from an all-blue sweatsuit to a cropped black bomber jacket, Sophie’s maintained her signature sporty and fun style while preparing for her and Joe’s newest addition.