Sophie Turner’s Baby Bump Peeks Out From Under Her Top While Out With Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
GHOST/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walking in Soho, New York, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with baby Willa Jonas Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about in Soho, New York, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris Fashion Vuitton F/W 22-23 Front Row, Paris, France - 07 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas stepped out in the Big Apple Thursday with their little girl Willa as Sophie’s ever-growing baby bump was on display.

Sophie Turner is a mommy-to-be yet again and she’s never looked better! The Game of Thrones star was spotted out and about with husband Joe Jonas on Wednesday in New York City, her growing baby bump peeking out underneath her white top. The pair went casual for the outing, with Sophie sporting a matching grey-colored sweatsuit over the white top under a leather jacket. She paired the look with Louis Vuitton black boots that featured the label’s famous logo around the ankles and slicked her auburn locks back into a ponytail braid.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Willa
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner take daughter Willa out for an NYC stroll (MediaPunch/Shutterstock).

Joe was ever-the-doting-dad for the outing, pushing the stroller along with their one-year-old baby girl Willa after Sophie held her when they walked out of their residence. Joe wore a brown-and-yellow check fleece jacket over a white tank, pairing the look with navy blue trousers and white sneakers. Willa also looked adorable for the NYC stroll as she held on to her rainbow-colored unicorn for the ride.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner head out in NYC (GHOST/Shutterstock).

The couple were also just spotted yesterday taking a walk in the big city with similar styles, as Sophie rocked a matching bright blue sweatsuit and also paired that look with her leather jacket and Louis Vuitton boots. Joe wore a black jacket that was adorned with various college flags — one of them matching exactly with Sophie’s sweats. The musician complemented his outfit with white pants and white shoes, throwing on a pair of glasses that had a slight tint to them, so that he could easily watch out for his wife and their baby on the way!

It’s no surprise Sophie donned some Louis Vuitton gear, as she was just spotted earlier on in March for Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton show. The 26-year-old actress rocked a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 ensemble featuring a leather dress, crop top, and cropped jacket, hiding her baby bump for that occasion. Her black leather maxi dress featured a plunging neckline that was lined with black and white stripes. Under the sleeveless frock, she rocked a ribbed white crop top and threw a fitted black velvet jacket on top.