Sophie Turner Covers Baby Bump In Low-Cut Leather Dress & Crop Top At Louis Vuitton Show

Sophie Turner covered up her baby bump in a baggy leather dress & a crop top while at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sophie Turner has been showing off her baby bump in a slew of fabulous outfits and her latest look for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7 was gorgeous. The 26-year-old actress rocked a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 ensemble featuring a leather dress, crop top, and cropped jacket.

Sophie’s black leather maxi dress featured a plunging neckline that was lined with black and white stripes. The dress was super baggy and had a pleated skirt that completely covered her bump. Under the sleeveless frock, she rocked a ribbed white crop top and threw a fitted black velvet jacket on top.

Sophie accessorized her look with a Twist MM Bag and bright red, metallic peep-toe Louis Vuitton Moonlight Ankle Boots. As for her hair, she had her long, bright red locks down and pin-straight while parted in the middle.

Sophie’s maternity style this time around is made up of baggy clothes that cover up her figure and we’re here for it. Just the day before, she was out in Paris with her hubby Joe Jonas and their baby, Willa.

For the outing, Sophie threw on an oversized, navy blue Ganni Oversized Quilted Shell-Trimmed Woven Coat, which she left unbuttoned. Under the coat, she rocked a white T-shirt paired with baggy navy blue pinstripe trousers. She accessorized with a pair of Lu Goldie Nina Sunglasses and white Nike Dunk Low White Green Noise Sneakers.

The night before that, she stepped out at night wearing a black maxi dress with a black Low Classic [Exclusive] 21Fw Double Long Coat on top. She tied her look together with chunky Khaite Bleecker Leather Chelsea Boots and a Louis Vuitton Le Coussin Bag.