Fashion

Sophie Turner Covers Baby Bump In Low-Cut Leather Dress & Crop Top At Louis Vuitton Show

sophie turner
Vianney Le Caer/AP/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner arrives on the red carpet prior to the premiere of 'Heavy' during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival, in Deauville, France, 07 September 2019. The festival runs from 06 to 15 September. Heavy - Premiere - 45th Deauville American Film Festival, France - 07 Sep 2019
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are seen making their way to the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. 07 Mar 2022 Pictured: Sophie Turner ,Joe Jonas. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA835366_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sophie Turner and daughter Willa pictured at a Soho eatery this afternoon in Manhattan. Pictured: Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sophie Turner 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Sophie Turner covered up her baby bump in a baggy leather dress & a crop top while at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sophie Turner has been showing off her baby bump in a slew of fabulous outfits and her latest look for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7 was gorgeous. The 26-year-old actress rocked a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 ensemble featuring a leather dress, crop top, and cropped jacket.

sophie turner
Sophie Turner covered up her baby bump in this baggy black leather dress, a crop top & a velvet jacket at the Louis Vuitton fashion show. (Vianney Le Caer/AP/Shutterstock)

Sophie’s black leather maxi dress featured a plunging neckline that was lined with black and white stripes. The dress was super baggy and had a pleated skirt that completely covered her bump. Under the sleeveless frock, she rocked a ribbed white crop top and threw a fitted black velvet jacket on top.

Sophie accessorized her look with a Twist MM Bag and bright red, metallic peep-toe Louis Vuitton Moonlight Ankle Boots. As for her hair, she had her long, bright red locks down and pin-straight while parted in the middle.

Related Gallery

Paris Fashion Week Winter 2022 - Photos Of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

Olivia Culpo Giambattista Valli show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2022
Vanessa Hudgens Giambattista Valli show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2022
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian stuns in an all black ensemble paired with a vibrant orange boa as she attends the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Fashion Week at Le Bourget in Paris, France. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Sophie’s maternity style this time around is made up of baggy clothes that cover up her figure and we’re here for it. Just the day before, she was out in Paris with her hubby Joe Jonas and their baby, Willa.

sophie turner joe jonas
Sophie attended the show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, with her husband, Joe Jonas. (Vianney Le Caer/AP/Shutterstock)

For the outing, Sophie threw on an oversized, navy blue Ganni Oversized Quilted Shell-Trimmed Woven Coat, which she left unbuttoned. Under the coat, she rocked a white T-shirt paired with baggy navy blue pinstripe trousers. She accessorized with a pair of Lu Goldie Nina Sunglasses and white Nike Dunk Low White Green Noise Sneakers.

The night before that, she stepped out at night wearing a black maxi dress with a black Low Classic [Exclusive] 21Fw Double Long Coat on top. She tied her look together with chunky Khaite Bleecker Leather Chelsea Boots and a Louis Vuitton Le Coussin Bag.