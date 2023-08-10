Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium Shows: Surprise Guests, Setlist & Everything Else We Know

- After releasing their 6th album in May, the Jonas Brothers are kicking off their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour on Aug. 12.
- The tour will begin with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.
- Ahead of opening weekend, Joe, Nick and Kevin teased their setlist and hinted at surprise celebrity guests popping up at the shows.
The Jonas Brothers are crossing a big item off their bucket list on the weekend of Aug. 12 when they hit the stage at Yankee Stadium two nights in a row. “NEW YORK! We’ve been dreaming about this one our whole lives,” the guys wrote on Instagram when they announced the first show in April. “Five albums. One epic night.” The demand for the concert was so high that they followed it up by adding a second show one week later. Eventually, it was revealed that the Yankee Stadium shows would be a kick-off to a world tour.
In the lead up to opening weekend, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas have given fans some hints about what to expect. Plus, they invited 200 lucky fans to a dress rehearsal for the tour, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Some fans who were inside have even teased that the show is THREE HOURS long. Here’s everything we know about the Yankee Stadium shows so far!
Jonas Brothers Setlist
For the most part, the JoBros are doing everything they can to keep the songs being included on their setlist under wraps. However, with the tour being titled “Five Albums. One Night. World Tour,” there are PLENTY of songs to choose from (Kevin said they practiced a whopping 109 songs from their catalog to prepare). Although the band actually has six records, it appears they’re keeping songs from their debut album, It’s About Time, off the list. Earlier this year, they played a “Five Albums. One Night” residency on Broadway in New York City, and It’s About Time was not included. The guys did not explain why they came to that decision.
From the other five records, there are some obvious choices for songs that will be included. Some of the guys’ biggest hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000,” “Sucker,” “Lovebug” and “Only Human” seem to be shoe-ins. Of course, there’s likely to be plenty of tunes from their latest album, The Album, that just came out in May 2023, as well. The album’s singles “Wings” and “Waffle House” are likely guarantees.
The trio also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that “Little Bird” from The Album, which they wrote for their daughters, will make the setlist. Kevin even said that he’ll probably be the first to cry when the song is played.
“We built a fun show all the way around,” Kevin dished in the ET interview. He said that “Australia” from the Jonas Brothers album is one of his favorite songs to play, and Nick confirmed that the band will be playing it live on this tour for the very first time. “I just want to show them that we can play every song on every album,” Joe explained. “I think it’s insane that we were able to put this together. Everything has a special moment, we made sure.”
Surprise Guests At Jonas Brothers Tour
In addition to an already jam-packed setlist, the guys have more surprises in store. Nick confirmed that there would be an intermission at the Yankee Stadium concerts, and teased that surprise guests will appear before the mid-show break. “They’re very famous,” he dished in an interview with Variety.
“The surprise is going to be a combination of different things that don’t necessarily include us,” Nick cryptically added. “In other words, I will be excited watching this moment from backstage and seeing how the audience reacts.”
The guys were tight-lipped when it came to teasing who these special guests could possibly be, or the context of the appearance. Of course, Nick and Joe are both married to “very famous” women — Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner — so that’s always a possibility. Plus, they have a long list of A-List friends, so its anybody’s guess who could be joining them in the Bronx.
Who Is Opening For Jonas Brothers At Yankee Stadium?
Before the JoBros take the stage, there will be an opening act to kick off the show. The opening band is called Lawrence, founded by siblings Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence. The two have been performing music together since they were kids and have expanded their band to an eight-piece group. On Aug. 11, just one day before the first Yankee Stadium show, they’re releasing their newest single, “I’m Confident I’m Insecure.”
Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates
Following the Yankee Stadium shows, the rest of the tour begins. Here’s a full date of where you can catch the Jonas Brothers on their world tour in 2023 and 2024!
Aug. 15 & 16, 2023 — TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Aug. 17, 2023 — Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
Aug. 19, 2023 — Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
Aug. 22, 2023 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Aug. 24, 2023 — Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Aug. 25, 2023 — Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
Aug. 27, 2023 — Enterprise Center in St. Louis Missouri
Aug. 30, 2023 — Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
Sept. 1, 2023 — Minnesota State Fair in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sept. 3, 2023 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Sept. 6, 2023 — Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Sept. 8, 2023 — MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Sept. 9, 2023 — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
Sept. 11, 2023 — Golden 1 Center in San Francisco, California
Sept. 14, 2023 — Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Sept. 16, 2023 — CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska
Sept. 18, 2023 — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Sept. 21, 2023 — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sept. 22, 2023 — CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
Sept. 23, 2023 — Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Sept. 25, 2023 — PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Sept. 26, 2023 — Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
Sept. 28, 2023 — PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Sept. 30, 2023 — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Oct. 1, 2023 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Oct. 3, 2023 — BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Oct. 5, 2023 — AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Oct. 7, 2023 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Oct. 9, 2023 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Oct. 10, 2023 — Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
Oct. 12, 2023 — Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Oct. 13, 2023 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Oct. 14, 2023 — Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Oct. 16, 2023 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Oct. 18, 2023 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia
Oct. 20, 2023 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Oct. 22, 2023 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Oct. 23, 2023 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Oct. 27, 2023 — MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 28, 2023 — Viejas Arena in San Diego, California
Oct. 29, 2023 — Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Nov. 2, 2023 — Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
Nov. 4, 2023 — Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 5, 2023 — Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho
Nov. 7, 2023 — Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington
Nov. 9, 2023 — Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Nov. 10, 2023 — Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Nov. 11, 2023 — Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Nov. 14, 2023 — Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB
Nov. 16, 2023 — Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB
Nov. 17, 2023 — Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
Nov. 19, 2023 — Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
Nov. 20, 2023 — Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Nov. 21, 2023 — Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Nov. 27, 2023 — KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Nov. 29, 2023 — Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Dec. 1, 2023 — Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec
Dec. 2, 2023 — MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Dec. 3, 2023 — Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Dec. 6, 2023 — Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Dec. 9, 2023 — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Feb. 27, 2024 — Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand
March 1 & 2, 2024 — Qudos Bank Center in Sydney, Australia
March 5, 2024 — Brisbane Entertainment Center in Brisbane, Australia
March 8 & 9, 2024 — Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia
May 18, 2024 — Spektrum in Oslo, Norway
May 20, 2024 — Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark
May 22, 2024 — Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany
May 25, 2024 — Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain
May 27, 2024 — LDLC Arena in Lyon, France
May 28, 2024 — Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy
May 30, 2024 — Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland
June 1, 2024 — Stadthalle Arena in Vienna, Austria
June 2, 2024 — O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic
June 3, 2024 — Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany
June 4, 2024 — Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland
June 7, 2024 — Accor Arena in Paris, France
June 8, 2024 — Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium
June 10, 2024 –Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 12 & 13, 2024 — The O2 in London, United Kingdom
June 15, 2024 — Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom
June 16, 2024 — OVO Hydro in Glasgow, United Kingdom
June 17, 2024 — Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom
June 19, 2024 — 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland
June 20, 2024 –SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland