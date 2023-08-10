Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium Shows: Surprise Guests, Setlist & Everything Else We Know

After releasing their 6th album in May, the Jonas Brothers are kicking off their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour on Aug. 12.

The tour will begin with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.

Ahead of opening weekend, Joe, Nick and Kevin teased their setlist and hinted at surprise celebrity guests popping up at the shows.

The Jonas Brothers are crossing a big item off their bucket list on the weekend of Aug. 12 when they hit the stage at Yankee Stadium two nights in a row. “NEW YORK! We’ve been dreaming about this one our whole lives,” the guys wrote on Instagram when they announced the first show in April. “Five albums. One epic night.” The demand for the concert was so high that they followed it up by adding a second show one week later. Eventually, it was revealed that the Yankee Stadium shows would be a kick-off to a world tour.

In the lead up to opening weekend, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas have given fans some hints about what to expect. Plus, they invited 200 lucky fans to a dress rehearsal for the tour, and the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Some fans who were inside have even teased that the show is THREE HOURS long. Here’s everything we know about the Yankee Stadium shows so far!

Jonas Brothers Setlist

For the most part, the JoBros are doing everything they can to keep the songs being included on their setlist under wraps. However, with the tour being titled “Five Albums. One Night. World Tour,” there are PLENTY of songs to choose from (Kevin said they practiced a whopping 109 songs from their catalog to prepare). Although the band actually has six records, it appears they’re keeping songs from their debut album, It’s About Time, off the list. Earlier this year, they played a “Five Albums. One Night” residency on Broadway in New York City, and It’s About Time was not included. The guys did not explain why they came to that decision.

From the other five records, there are some obvious choices for songs that will be included. Some of the guys’ biggest hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000,” “Sucker,” “Lovebug” and “Only Human” seem to be shoe-ins. Of course, there’s likely to be plenty of tunes from their latest album, The Album, that just came out in May 2023, as well. The album’s singles “Wings” and “Waffle House” are likely guarantees.

The trio also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that “Little Bird” from The Album, which they wrote for their daughters, will make the setlist. Kevin even said that he’ll probably be the first to cry when the song is played.

“We built a fun show all the way around,” Kevin dished in the ET interview. He said that “Australia” from the Jonas Brothers album is one of his favorite songs to play, and Nick confirmed that the band will be playing it live on this tour for the very first time. “I just want to show them that we can play every song on every album,” Joe explained. “I think it’s insane that we were able to put this together. Everything has a special moment, we made sure.”

Surprise Guests At Jonas Brothers Tour

In addition to an already jam-packed setlist, the guys have more surprises in store. Nick confirmed that there would be an intermission at the Yankee Stadium concerts, and teased that surprise guests will appear before the mid-show break. “They’re very famous,” he dished in an interview with Variety.

“The surprise is going to be a combination of different things that don’t necessarily include us,” Nick cryptically added. “In other words, I will be excited watching this moment from backstage and seeing how the audience reacts.”

The guys were tight-lipped when it came to teasing who these special guests could possibly be, or the context of the appearance. Of course, Nick and Joe are both married to “very famous” women — Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner — so that’s always a possibility. Plus, they have a long list of A-List friends, so its anybody’s guess who could be joining them in the Bronx.

Who Is Opening For Jonas Brothers At Yankee Stadium?

Before the JoBros take the stage, there will be an opening act to kick off the show. The opening band is called Lawrence, founded by siblings Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence. The two have been performing music together since they were kids and have expanded their band to an eight-piece group. On Aug. 11, just one day before the first Yankee Stadium show, they’re releasing their newest single, “I’m Confident I’m Insecure.”

Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour Dates

Following the Yankee Stadium shows, the rest of the tour begins. Here’s a full date of where you can catch the Jonas Brothers on their world tour in 2023 and 2024!

Aug. 15 & 16, 2023 — TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 17, 2023 — Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Aug. 19, 2023 — Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 22, 2023 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Aug. 24, 2023 — Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Aug. 25, 2023 — Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 27, 2023 — Enterprise Center in St. Louis Missouri

Aug. 30, 2023 — Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Sept. 1, 2023 — Minnesota State Fair in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sept. 3, 2023 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Sept. 6, 2023 — Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Sept. 8, 2023 — MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Sept. 9, 2023 — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Sept. 11, 2023 — Golden 1 Center in San Francisco, California

Sept. 14, 2023 — Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sept. 16, 2023 — CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Sept. 18, 2023 — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 21, 2023 — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sept. 22, 2023 — CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Sept. 23, 2023 — Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Sept. 25, 2023 — PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 26, 2023 — Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Sept. 28, 2023 — PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sept. 30, 2023 — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 1, 2023 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Oct. 3, 2023 — BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oct. 5, 2023 — AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 7, 2023 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Oct. 9, 2023 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 10, 2023 — Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Oct. 12, 2023 — Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Oct. 13, 2023 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14, 2023 — Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Oct. 16, 2023 — Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Oct. 18, 2023 — State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia

Oct. 20, 2023 — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 22, 2023 — Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Oct. 23, 2023 — Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Oct. 27, 2023 — MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 28, 2023 — Viejas Arena in San Diego, California

Oct. 29, 2023 — Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Nov. 2, 2023 — Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Nov. 4, 2023 — Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 5, 2023 — Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho

Nov. 7, 2023 — Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington

Nov. 9, 2023 — Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Nov. 10, 2023 — Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Nov. 11, 2023 — Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC

Nov. 14, 2023 — Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB

Nov. 16, 2023 — Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB

Nov. 17, 2023 — Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Nov. 19, 2023 — Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota

Nov. 20, 2023 — Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Nov. 21, 2023 — Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Nov. 27, 2023 — KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Nov. 29, 2023 — Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Dec. 1, 2023 — Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

Dec. 2, 2023 — MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Dec. 3, 2023 — Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Dec. 6, 2023 — Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Dec. 9, 2023 — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Feb. 27, 2024 — Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand

March 1 & 2, 2024 — Qudos Bank Center in Sydney, Australia

March 5, 2024 — Brisbane Entertainment Center in Brisbane, Australia

March 8 & 9, 2024 — Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

May 18, 2024 — Spektrum in Oslo, Norway

May 20, 2024 — Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark

May 22, 2024 — Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany

May 25, 2024 — Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain

May 27, 2024 — LDLC Arena in Lyon, France

May 28, 2024 — Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy

May 30, 2024 — Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland

June 1, 2024 — Stadthalle Arena in Vienna, Austria

June 2, 2024 — O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic

June 3, 2024 — Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany

June 4, 2024 — Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland

June 7, 2024 — Accor Arena in Paris, France

June 8, 2024 — Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

June 10, 2024 –Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 12 & 13, 2024 — The O2 in London, United Kingdom

June 15, 2024 — Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom

June 16, 2024 — OVO Hydro in Glasgow, United Kingdom

June 17, 2024 — Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom

June 19, 2024 — 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

June 20, 2024 –SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland