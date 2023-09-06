Why Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Getting Divorced? Inside The Split

Image Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, are sadly getting divorced after four years of marriage, according to TMZ. The outlet obtained documents that revealed the singer filed for divorce from the actress on Sept. 5, just two days after it was first reported they were having marital issues. The shocking split has left many fans wondering exactly what went wrong between the once happy lovebirds, who are also the parents of two daughters. Find out more about what could have caused the couple to go their separate ways and how the situation may affect their lives below.

Why Are Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Getting A Divorce?

It was first reported that the husband and wife have been having “serious problems” with their marriage for six months, on Sept. 3. “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source said. It was also revealed that Joe was in contact with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, CA. According to multiple sources, Joe stated that his marriage with the former Game of Thrones star was “irretrievably broken,” and once he filed the divorce paperwork, he reportedly asked for joint custody of their two kids, Willa, 3, and their one-year-old, whose name they have yet to publicly confirm.

What Factors Led To Their Decision To Split?

Three months before Joe’s filing, it was reported that he and Sophie were “at a crossroads” in their marriage. “Things are tense between them,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”

The report was questioned, however, when Sophie showed up to the Jonas Brothers opening night concert on Aug. 12. Joe was also still wearing his wedding ring while on stage during their Sept. 3 show.

What Will The Custody Arrangement Be For Joe & Sophie’s Kids?

It’s been reported that Willa and her little sister have been staying with Joe in Miami, FL, but “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” Aside from the report that Joe’s asking for joint custody in his divorce filing, their custody arrangement has yet to be made public.

Did Joe & Sophie Have A Prenup?

Joe and Sophie reportedly did sign a prenuptial agreement shortly before saying “I do.” The specifications of the agreement, however, have not been made public, so it’s not known exactly how Joe and Sophie will split their assets, if at all. Sources close to the couple told The Blast that part of the agreement will allow Joe to keep the royalties from both the Jonas Brothers and DNCE, and Sophie will retain her earnings from her acting career.

The sources also said that property owned by Sophie and Joe in their own names, will remain that way. Joe and Sophie have yet to speak out publicly about the divorce.