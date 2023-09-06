Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Break Their Silence After Divorce Filing: ‘This Is A United Decision’

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have spoken out about their split after four years of marriage and two children. The former couple shared a joint statement via their Instagram accounts on September 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement began. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Reports of trouble between the former power couple emerged on September 3, with a TMZ source claiming that the singer had already started looking for an attorney in Los Angeles. However, Joe was spotted still wearing his wedding ring on Instagram, and Sophie was seen hanging out at one of Joe’s shows.

The gorgeous actress and hitmaker married in Las Vegas in May of 2019, welcoming their eldest daughter Willa in 2020 and their second child, whose name has yet to be announced, in 2022. The couple has kept their family life with their children notoriously private.

“I want to feel like an open book,” he told Mr. Porter at the time. “But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

In late January, as Joe and his brothers accepted a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, he specifically shouted out Sophie. “Sophie, what up, homie?” he joked at the podium. “You’re my partner in crime, you keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you. And uh, you got any plans after this?”

In a 2020 interview, Sophie shared just exactly what had changed after they tied the knot. “I feel like the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security,” she told ELLE at the time. “Just the word husband and the word wife—it just solidifies the relationship. I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything.”