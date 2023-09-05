Joe Jonas Shows Off Wedding Ring After Wife Sophie Turner Attends His Concert Amid Divorce Reports

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seemingly squashed divorce rumors after the musician showed off his wedding ring in a new Instagram photo.

The “Cake by the Ocean” artist, 34, shared a black and white snapshot of himself via Instagram on Monday, September 4. In the picture, Joe sported a graphic tee and his silver ring was in full view on his wedding finger. Fans, of course, couldn’t help but notice the jewelry and applauded Joe in the comments section.

“Divorce rumors silence with one photo,” one Instagram user wrote. “WE SEE A RING! THANK GOD,” another chimed in.

As for Sophie, 27, the former Game of Thrones star was spotted attending the Jonas Brothers’ Austin, Texas, concert on Sunday, September 3, amid the band’s ongoing tour. A photo surfaced on social media of Sophie standing at the back of the crowd watching her husband and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform their hit songs.

Earlier that day, multiple outlets reported that Joe had spoken with two divorce attorneys in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to report the news. A source told the outlet that Joe and Sophie were having “serious problems” in their marriage over the past six months.

Reps for Joe and Sophie did not immediately respond to HollywoodLife’s request for comment at the time.

The Disney Channel alum and the Do Revenge actress first met in late 2016. Less than three years later, Joe and Sophie eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. They then held a formal wedding ceremony in France the following month, exchanging vows in front of their families and friends. Shortly after tying the knot, Joe and Sophie became parents, welcoming daughter Willa in 2020 and a second daughter in 2022.

Though Joe has not recently shared social media photos of his wife, Sophie posted a sweet Instagram tribute for the Jonas Brothers’ tour on August 14. In the first image of her carousel, Sophie included a photo of her kissing Joe’s hand as they walked into Yankee Stadium in New York City. She captioned the post, “Long, long New York nights.”