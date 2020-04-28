Joe Jonas Wants To ‘Recreate Vegas’ Wedding With Sophie Turner To Celebrate 1st Anniversary

Joe Jonas has the sweetest first wedding anniversary planned for wife Sophie Turner while in quarantine. He wants to recreate their Vegas nuptials — DJ’ing and all — at home on May 1.

The coronavirus lockdown spoiled Joe Jonas‘ dream of whisking allegedly pregnant wife Sophie Turner, 24, away to Las Vegas this Fri. May 1. He wanted to recreate the magic of their of their spur-of-the-moment 2019 wedding there to celebrate their first anniversary. The 30-year-old appeared on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show from home on Apr. 27. He explained that, “We legally got married in Vegas so it’s our Vegas anniversary,” as opposed to their June 29, 2019 formal nuptials at the Château de Tourreau in Sarriens, France.

“I think we would have gone back to Vegas,” Joe revealed. “So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house — I have a DJ setup; we could do a night club,” he added. After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Sin City, the couple headed to the Little White Wedding Chapel and tied the knot, with an Elvis impersonator officiating. Their pal Diplo DJ’ed the wedding and also put it out on an Instagram live stream for the world to witness the ceremony. Country stars Dan+Shay could be seen singing Sophie down the aisle to their hit “Speechless,” while Joe’s brothers Nick, 27, and Kevin, 32, served as groomsmen.

It wasn’t just Diplo that couldn’t keep a secret about Joe and Sophie’s Vegas wedding. The Elvis impersonator who performed the ceremony was happy to talk to the media the following day. Joe joked, “I could be like that Elvis and start doing interviews. He actually did a full press. This time I’ll make sure he signs a NDA (non-disclosure agreement).”

Here’s a look back on Joe and Sophie’s Vegas wedding, courtesy of Diplo’s IG live stream.

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

Joe said that he and Sophie used to be a little bit obnoxious when it came to celebrating even their most basic anniversary moments. “We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate,” he said. “So it’d be like, we’ve been dating for a week, we’d have a party or we’d have a big dinner, or like, it’s been a month … and we were that nauseating couple. Now, I think we’ve chilled out quite a bit.” They now have two wedding dates to celebrate — May 1 from their Las Vegas nuptials and Jun 29 thanks to their gorgeous formal French ceremony.