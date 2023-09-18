Sophie Turner Flashes Smile While Filming New Show Almost 2 Weeks After Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, 27, looked as happy as could be while filming her new show, Joan, in Spain on Thursday. The actress, who recently made headlines due to her and Joe Jonas‘ divorce announcement earlier this month, flashed a big smile as she was photographed wearing a blue short-sleeved bodysuit and high-waisted jeans while in character on the set. She also showed off short blonde hair and rocked bright red lipstick and gold hoop earrings.

Sophie plays jewel thief Joan Hannington in the series, and has been busy filming scenes on location for the past few weeks. Before her latest appearance, she was spotted filming while smoking a cigarette on Sept. 12. It was the first public sighting of her since her and Joe’s divorce news went public, and she looked relaxed while wearing a black tank top and gray biker shorts. She was also seen kissing co-star Frank Dillane during the filming.

Sophie first started working on Joan four months ago. The new role has led her to spend a lot of time in Europe, and it’s unclear when she’ll finish working on the project.

Back on Sept. 6, both Sophie and Joe released a joint statement confirming their split after a Sept. 3 report said they were having “serious problems” with their marriage for six months. Joe also filed for divorce on the same day as their announcement.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former lovebirds wrote in the statement. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

At the time of their separation, Sophie and Joe, who were married in May 2019, share two children, including daughter Willa, 3, and a one-year-old daughter whose name has yet to be publicly revealed. Joe asked for joiny custody during the divorce filing and “frequent and continuing contact with both parties,” according to TMZ.