Sophie Turner Is Spotted for the First Time Post-Joe Jonas Split Rocking a Bob & Smoking a Cigarette

Sophie Turner was spotted for the first time since announcing her split from estranged husband Joe Jonas — and the actress is staying busy at work.

The U.K. native, 27, was seen in Spain on the set of her upcoming TV series Joan, according to photos published by TMZ on Tuesday, September 12. In the snapshots, Sophie held a cigarette and wore a black backless tank top and brown athletic shorts. She also kept her platinum blonde hair down in a short bob cut and showed off what appeared to be a large, faux white tattoo on her back. The design was seemingly a choice for her character.

Sophie’s public appearance comes six days after she and Joe, 34, publicly confirmed they had separated and will divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement on September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The Game of Thrones alum and the Jonas Brothers band member share daughter Willa, whom they welcomed in 2020, and a second daughter, who was born in 2022.

Joe and Sophie became a fan-favorite duo after they tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas. One month later, they exchanged vows in a formal wedding ceremony in France. For four years, the pair were known for their hilarious social media videos and public jokes about each other. However, Sophie eventually revealed that she began to miss her home country.

“I miss England so much — the people, the attitude, everything,” Sophie told Elle U.K. in May 2022. “I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter. I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”

The following year, Sophie accompanied Joe on the Jonas Brothers’ 2023 tour. She posted Instagram pictures of them walking hand-in-hand into Yankee Stadium in New York City on August 14. However, just two weeks later, rumors of their split quickly began to circulate online. Joe then filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 and cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”