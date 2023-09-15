Sophie Turner Kisses Costar Frank Dillane While Filming New Show Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner kissed another actor on a TV set following her split from her husband Joe Jonas. The 27-year-old star was seen locking lips with Frank Dillane, 32, while filming their upcoming British drama series, Joan, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Sept. 15. Sophie laughed and lifted her legs in the air as the co-stars made out for their show on the beach in Spain. The Game of Thrones alum wore a bright patterned top over a one-piece bathing suit, while Frank had on a white shirt that was drenched from the water. Both stars also wore sunglasses for the steamy scene.

Sophie has been busy shooting her show in Europe since she confirmed that she’s getting divorced from Joe, 34. The red-headed actress was seen for the first time after the breakup news on the set of Joan on September 12. She held a cigarette and wore a black backless tank top and brown athletic shorts in paparazzi photos. Sophie is playing Joan Hannington, a real-life British criminal mastermind, in the series.

Sophie and Joe were married for four years, and welcomed two daughters together, before they made the decision to separate. They confirmed their split in a joint Instagram statement on September 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the former couple said.

Rumors of marital problems swirled online over Labor Day weekend, as reports surfaced that Joe had contacted divorce attorneys in Los Angeles. Two days later, he filed for divorce on September 5, reportedly requesting joint custody of his and Sophie’s 3-year-old and 1-year-old daughters. They waited until the following day to release their joint statement on their split.

Joe and Sophie became a fan-favorite duo after they tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas. One month later, they exchanged vows in a formal wedding ceremony in France. For four years, the pair were known for their hilarious social media videos and public jokes about each other. That made it all the more shocking when they confirmed that they were getting divorced.