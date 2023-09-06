Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Had Reportedly Been ‘Struggling’ Long Before Split

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, were “struggling” long before they decided to get divorced, according to Us Weekly. “Friends could see there had been a disconnect between the two for a while now, and their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” a source told the outlet. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on.”

The insider also said that part of the reason things were hard for them was because of their busy schedules. Joe has been touring with his brothers on the Jonas Brothers tour, and Sophie is often working on television and in movies. Her latest project is being filmed in the U.K.

“Joe and Sophie hadn’t been spending much time together lately, but friends didn’t think too much into it,” the source explained. “They figured all married couples go through ups and downs and that they would work things out.”

The insider’s comments come on the same day both Joe and Sophie broke their silence on the divorce reports by sharing a joint statement on Instagram. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement began. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Divorce reports about Joe and Sophie first came out on Sept. 3. The singer then reportedly filed the paperwork on Sept. 5 and cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” in the documents. The former lovebirds were married in May 2019 and welcomed their daughter Willa, 3, in 2020 and a second one-year-old daughter, whose name has yet to be publicly released, in 2022. On the same day the joint statement came out, Joe was seen not wearing his wedding ring during a breakfast outing with both of his kids and an unidentified female.