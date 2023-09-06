Joe Jonas Spotted Without Wedding Ring While Spending Time With Daughters Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Image Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas, 34, was seen not wearing his wedding ring for the first time since his divorce from Sophie Turner, 27, made headlines. The singer was photographed with a bare left hand ring finger on Wednesday, while enjoying lunch with his daughters, Willa, 3, and the one-year-old whose name has yet to be made public, who he shares with his now ex. They were also joined by an unidentified female companion and sat in an outdoor seating area at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Joe wore a yellow and blue striped long-sleeved button-down shirt over a black top and blue jeans. He also added a black baseball cap with a tan rim and his bare finger was on full display. Both of his little girls wore matching ruffled tops and pants, including a white and blue outfit for Willa, and a pink and purple outfit for the youngest sister.

The outing happened on the same day Joe and Sophie broke their silence over divorce reports. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” a joint statement read on their Instagram pages. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The announcement was made three days after it was first reported that Joe was speaking to divorce lawyers in Los Angeles due to him and Sophie having “serious problems” in their relationship. Joe was still wearing his wedding ring, in a black and white photo he posted of himself on Sept. 4, but it’s not clear when it was taken. On Sept. 5, it was reported that Joe officially filed for divorce and stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” in the documents.

Joe and Sophie were married in May 2019 and welcomed Willa in 2020. Their second daughter was welcomed in 2022. One of the last public appearances they made in the same place was at the Jonas Brothers‘ opening show of their tour on Aug. 12. Sophie was spotted supporting her then husband as he rocked it on stage with his brothers, Kevin and Nick.