Sophie Turner Unites With Joe Jonas’ Ex Taylor Swift in New York City Amid Divorce Drama

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift had the ultimate girls’ night out. Following her split from Joe Jonas, Sophie, 27, traveled to New York City and had a night out with Taylor, 33, who famously had her heart broken by the middle Jonas brother. Sophie and Taylor locked arms as they walked to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street after dinner, according to photos obtained by PEOPLE.

This marked the first time Sophie was spotted out in public — aside from filming her new show — since Joe, 34, filed for divorce. Taylor appears to have chosen a side in the split, and it seems she’s definitely Team Sophie!

Sophie, a longtime Swiftie, rocked a gray crop top with baggy pants for her night out with the “Blank Space” singer. She had a black sweater tied around her waist and wore a large gold lock necklace. Taylor had on a red mini-dress and an oversized denim jacket. She embraced the cooler weather by wearing brown knee-high boots.

Taylor knows all too well what it’s like to split from Joe. The Grammy winner revealed the shocking way the Camp Rock star broke up with her during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Joe ended their relationship with the infamous 25-second phone call!

Joe filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage and two kids together. The news came days after rumors began to swirl about the couple. One day after the divorce filing, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement on Instagram.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement began. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Since their split was announced, Joe and Sophie have been on opposite sides of the world. Sophie has been in the U.K. filming Joan, while Joe has been on tour with his brothers. Days after the divorce filing and countless speculation as to what happened between the former couple, Joe spoke directly to his fans on stage.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he said on Sept. 9. Well, we can believe one thing — this night out between Sophie and Taylor definitely happened.