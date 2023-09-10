Joe Jonas Breaks Silence on Sophie Turner Divorce: ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’

Image Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas, 34, seemed to address his pending divorce from Sophie Turner for the first time since releasing a statement confirming the split. The singer was on stage with his brothers, Kevin Jonas, 35, and Nick Jonas, 30, for a Jonas Brothers concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, when he gave a brief speech that called the past week a “tough” one. He also thanked the cheering fans for their support.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he said, while speaking in the microphone.

Videos of the memorable moment made their way around social media as soon as the speech ended, and fans shared supportive comments that included well wishes for the newly single star. “Cried so much for this performance tonight,” one fan wrote, while others shared sad face and heart emojis.

Joe’s speech comes just three days after he and Sophie, who share daughter Willa, 3, and a one-year-old daughter whose name has yet to be publicly released, took to Instagram to post a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement, which can be seen below, began. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The statement confirmed reports that talked about the couple heading for divorce, just a few days prior. Joe reportedly filed the paperwork for the legal split on Sept. 5 and was seen without his wedding ring while out for a meal with his daughters on the following day. The talented musician, who once dated Taylor Swift, also seemed to delete various photos of Sophie on his social media page.