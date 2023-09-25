Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Complete Divorce Timeline: From Their Split to the Messy Custody Battle

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

No one could have imagined that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas would end their marriage. The former couple became known for their comical social media antics and playful public appearances, but everything changed when they announced their split earlier this month.

Scroll down to look through Sophie and Joe’s divorce timeline, from their separation to their ongoing custody battle.

Sophie and Joe Announce Their Split

Shortly after the Jonas Brothers kicked off their 2023 tour, reports swirled that Joe contacted divorce attorneys in Los Angeles in early September. Following Labor Day weekend, the “Burnin’ Up” artist filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum after four years of marriage. The pair then issued a joint statement via Instagram, acknowledging their separation.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Joe and Sophie wrote on September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe Tells Fans Not to Listen to Rumors

During a Jonas Brothers concert at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on September 9, the “Cake By the Ocean” artist informed fans that they shouldn’t believe everything they hear.

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” Joe said while on stage. “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Sophie Sues Joe Over the ‘Immediate Return’ of Their Daughters

On September 21, Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe in Manhattan for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” The estranged spouses share daughter Willa and a second daughter, whose full name has not been revealed.

In the court documents, the U.K. native claimed that she and the New Jersey native agreed over Christmas 2022 to move to her home country, England. She also alleged that they had planned to look into new schools for their eldest child. Furthermore, Sophie claimed that she “found out through the media” that Joe had filed for divorce from her.

Joe Responds to Sophie’s Lawsuit

Hours after the Joan star filed her lawsuit, a rep for Joe responded with a statement to HollywoodLife.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” the rep wrote. “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

The rep added that Joe and Sophie “had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids” and that “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable coparenting setup.”

Joe’s rep continued, “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.”

In the statement, the representative noted that the DNCE frontman is “seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” the rep wrote. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

The rep concluded that Joe had “already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie” and added that the reports were “made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.”

Sophie Hangs Out With Joe’s Ex Taylor Swift

Amidst her lawsuit against Joe, Sophie was photographed spending time with one of his most famous ex-girlfriends, Taylor Swift, in New York City. The women were spotted hanging out twice so far.

Sophie and Joe Reach Interim Agreement Over Their Kids

On September 25, both Sophie and Joe signed an interim order that agreed to keep their children in New York, according to Page Six. The former couple will have to appear at a pretrial conference on October 3.