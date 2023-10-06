Sophie Turner Steps Out with Her Daughters After Starting Divorce Mediation with Joe Jonas

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner spent time with her children on October 5 following another divorce mediation session with Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones alum, 27, pushed her daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, in a stroller while on a walk in New York City, as seen in new paparazzi pictures. Sophie wore a green jacket over a gray T-shirt with matching sweatpants and was on the phone with someone.

The pictures of Sophie were taken hours after she and Joe, 34, reportedly met with their respective divorce lawyers at the World Trade Center for the second day of their mediation. The exes, who announced their split on September 6 after four years of marriage, are attempting to solve their messy divorce and custody disagreements.

Sophie and Joe had their first mediation attempt on Wednesday, October 4. Sophie was seen smiling after the session as she returned to Taylor Swift‘s NYC apartment where she’s temporarily staying amidst her divorce. Joe, meanwhile, left the mediation practice two hours after Sophie.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5, and asked for joint custody of their two kids. Later that month, Sophie filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers singer for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” The British actress claimed that she and Joe had previously agreed to make England their family’s “forever home,” and that he was stopping her from taking their kids on a trip to her home country. After Joe’s rep slammed Sophie for her lawsuit and called her out for using the term “abduction” against Joe, the former couple agreed to keep their kids in New York for now as their divorce continues to play out.

Since splitting from his wife, Joe has been on tour with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, though he’s been in New York a lot to spend time with his kids. Sophie, meanwhile, has been a doting mom to her daughters, while also enjoying a few nights out with her pal Taylor, 33. On October 1, Sophie joined Taylor, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and more stars at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets to watch Taylor’s rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play. The day before the game, Sophie, Taylor, and Blake (plus Brittany Mahomes) all had a night out at an Italian restaurant in New York, which is reportedly one of Joe’s “favorites.”