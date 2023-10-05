Sophie Turner Spotted Smiling After Returning Home From Joe Jonas Divorce Mediation

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner had a smile on her face as she was spotted leaving her first divorce meditation in New York City on October 4. The Game of Thrones star, 27, was photographed walking out of the front entrance of the office building in the Financial District of Manhattan, before arriving home at one of one of Taylor Swift‘s apartments in NYC, where she’s reportedly staying amidst her divorce. Sophie seemed to be in good spirits after attending the first day of her meditation process with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, 34.

Speaking of Joe, the “Rollercoaster” singer left the meditation two hours after Sophie, according to Daily Mail. Joe reportedly “tried to sneak out” of the building through a service driveway, and then got into the back of a black SUV and was driven away. The former couple, who share two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, are doing meditation together to solve their divorce and custody disagreements.

After four years of marriage, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5, and asked for joint custody of their kids. Later that month, Sophie sued the Jonas Brothers singer and claimed that he was refusing to hand over their daughters’ passports so she could take them to the U.K. The British actress alleged that the couple agreed to make England their family’s “forever home” before their split.

A rep for Joe responded to Sophie’s lawsuit in an official statement to HollywoodLife. “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children,” the rep said on September 21. “Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.” The rep also called out Sophie for using the word “abduction” in her legal filing against the father of her children.

On September 25, Sophie and Joe reached an agreement to keep their kids in New York City for the time being, as the exes hash out their divorce. A judge has since set Joe and Sophie’s custody trial date for January 2. At a court hearing that neither star attended, Sophie’s team reportedly “pressed” the judge to set the trial “as soon as possible,” given that the mother-of-two is set to start a new project for work in England come January.

Joe and Sophie seemed like one of the happiest couples in Hollywood before they separated. In a joint statement on September 6, the former power duo said they were “united” in their decision to end their marriage. They also called out the “speculative narratives” about why they decided to divorce four years after their wedding.