Sophie Turner Reveals Letter Proving She and Joe Jonas Were Looking at ‘Permanent Home’ in England

On this week’s episode of the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce saga, the Game of Thrones alum revealed a letter from the musician claiming he wanted a “forever home” in England.

“When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house,” Joe, 34, wrote to the seller of a house, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. “While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [redacted], we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

Joe’s letter continued, “My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener, and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off! … I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat.”

The couple — who share daughters Willa and Delphine together — were apparently seriously considering purchasing a home that reportedly cost $7.5 million. The outlet also reported that Joe and Sophie put down a 10 percent deposit on the property, which equated to approximately $914,000 on July 7, just two months before he filed for divorce.

In another excerpt from the letter to the seller, the Jonas Brothers singer wrote that he and Sophie, 27, could “envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home.”

“I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names from court documents], and for many years, pay homage to the magic you have created here.”

According to the court documents, the sale of the home in Wallingford, Oxford, is scheduled to be finalized on December 2. However, the outlet reported that the property is in escrow and that the sale was “never closed.”

In addition to the letter, Joe also allegedly texted one of Sophie’s sisters-in-law, “Well, Sophie and I officially own a home in the UK.” However, it is not yet clear whether it was either Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, or Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas.

Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie shocked fans around the world when he filed for divorce from her following four years of marriage. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a custody battle over their children, specifically where they are to live. Sophie then sued Joe on September 21 for the “immediate return” of their kids. The “Hesitate” artist’s rep then promptly responded to the lawsuit in a statement to HollywoodLife.

“Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” the rep stated. “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”