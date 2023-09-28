Joe Jonas Carries Daughter Willa During Daddy-Daughter Day Out Amid Divorce Drama With Sophie Turner

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas bonded with his two daughters during a family outing while his divorce from Sophie Turner continues. The “Sucker” singer, 34, stepped out with his 3-year-old daughter Willa and his 1-year-old daughter Delphine in Brooklyn, New York on September 27 in photos obtained by Page Six. Joe carried Willa in his arms while a woman, possibly a nanny, held Delphine, whose name was finally revealed over a year after she was born in court documents related to a custody filing between Joe and Sophie, 27.

Joe was reportedly bringing his kids to a birthday party at Twinkle Playspace when he was spotted by the paparazzi, per Page Six. After the party, the dad-of-two put his daughters in the backseat of a black SUV and got into the passenger seat before they drove off. Joe was dressed in a blue striped shirt and blue jeans with black shoes.

Joe and Sophie recently came to an interim agreement to keep their children in New York while they hash out the details of their divorce. This came after Sophie sued her estranged husband for the return of Willa and Delphine to the United Kingdom, claiming that the couple had previously agreed to raise them there. The Game of Thrones actress alleged in the papers that Joe had refused to hand over their daughters’ passports, which he denied in a statement from his rep given to HollywoodLife.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” the rep said. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

On September 25, the former couple signed the interim order that decided where their children will live for the time being. When Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in early September after four years of marriage, he asked for joint custody of their daughters and according to Page Six sources, they had a prenup in place.

In a recent Us Weekly report, sources for the publication described Joe and Sophie’s divorce as “nasty”, and said that it could “go on for a long time.” Sources also alleged that Joe hopes he and Sophie “can come to an amicable agreement” regarding the custody of their children, as Sophie is “dead-set on moving to the UK full-time.”