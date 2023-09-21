Joe & Nick Jonas Have Dinner Together in NYC Ahead of Sophie Turner’s Custody Lawsuit

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Bros will be bros! Nick Jonas, 31, showed his support for his brother, Joe Jonas, 34, during a dinner outing in New York City amid the 34-year-old’s divorce from Sophie Turner, 27, on September 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). While at Waverly Inn with friends, the famous duo appeared in deep conversation as they dined outside. The restaurant is notably a few blocks away from where Joe’s estranged wife had dinner with Taylor Swift, 33, the night prior.

While out for a guys’ night out, Joe looked dapper in a white graphic t-shirt and a pair of brown dress pants. The “Cake By the Ocean” hitmaker accessorized his evening attire with black-and-white dress shoes, a blue cap, and a simple gold necklace. Meanwhile, his younger sibling looked handsome in a white button-up blouse and what appeared to be blue silk trousers. Nick added a New York Yankees baseball cap and Adidas sneakers to tie the look together.

The dinner outing for Nick and Joe took place just one night ahead of Sophie’s custody lawsuit. The Game of Thrones alum filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband on September 21 for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” as reported by Page Six. The 27-year-old and Joe share two children including Willa (b. 2020), and their second child who was born in 2022.

In the docs obtained by the tabloid, the proud mother claimed that the “wrongful detention” of their children commenced on September 20. Sophie also alleged in the filing that she and her soon-to-be ex agreed to move to England and make it their “forever home” months ahead of their split. She also claimed that she and Joe had looked at new schools for their three-year-old daughter ahead of their separation.

Joe responded to the lawsuit and gave a statement to HollywoodLife via his rep on September 21. The rep stated that the musician did not “abduct” their children, despite his ex’s claims. “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst,” the statement began.

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views,” the note continued. “His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.” Sophie and Joe were married in 2019, about a year prior the birth of their first child.