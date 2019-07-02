Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Were Both In Tears Saying Vows During Emotional Wedding Ceremony

As they tied the knot for the 2nd time, Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas were both brimming with tears as they exchanged vows, according to those in attendance at their France wedding.

It was an emotional affair as Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, tied the knot for the second time, so much so — that they both welled up with tears during the ceremony. According to a source in attendance, the pair were so overwhelmed with emotion that they started to cry! “Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows,” a source told E! News. “Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony,” they said when describing the day.

The sweet details didn’t stop there. “Their love really shows and watching them together touched everyone at the wedding,” a separate source told ET.” They couldn’t keep their eyes off each other. It was emotional for everyone involved during the ceremony because Sophie and Joe sweetly welled up. They had such happy tears, everyone felt their emotion.”

The happy couple may have first tied the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, but they did it real big the second time around with a blowout wedding reception at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France. The Dark Phoenix star and Jonas Brothers singer said “I Do” in front of their closest friends and family in an intimate, but lavish affair. The June 29 wedding was attended by fellow celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Maisie Williams, and Ashley Graham.

The bride and groom weren’t the only ones who couldn’t hold back tears. Even Priyanka was spotted getting a little weepy-eyed! The sister-in-law of Sophie was so moved by the day’s events that she was spotted wiping tears from her eyes in photos taken outside of the ceremony. So sweet!

It’s no wonder that there wasn’t a dry eye in sight seeing as the entire day sounded beyond beautiful. “The aisles at the venue were decorated with white elegant flowers and glass candles, a source also told E!. “After the ceremony, the bride and groom set out for a reception at Château de Tourreau. Sophie got ready for the big day at the venue with her bridesmaids, including Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, while Joe and his groomsmen prepared separately, the insider said. “Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” the source added.

Cheers to the happy couple! After a beautiful and emotion-filled day, we hope there’s many more meaningful memories to come from the pair.